Report: Miami Teacher Left Students Alone in Times Square While He Watched Broadway Show

In December 2016, Krop Senior High School teacher Eric Jeraci and his students were attending a debate competition in New Jersey. Then, after he scored tickets to a Broadway show, the group drove 50 miles to New York City to see the bright lights of Times Square and experience the nation's best theater.

There was only one problem: Jeraci didn't have enough seats.

Five students came along on the field trip, but Jeraci had only had four tickets. So he chose three of them to accompany him to the show. According to a report issued last week by the Florida Department of Education, the other two students were left alone in Times Square for roughly two and a half hours.