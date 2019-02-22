 


Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged for Soliciting Prostitution in South Florida Spa
Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged for Soliciting Prostitution in South Florida Spa

Jerry Iannelli | February 22, 2019 | 12:23pm
In an absolutely staggering announcement, Jupiter Police today announced that billionaire and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with soliciting prostitution in Palm Beach County. Kraft is one of 25 people who have arrested as part of a huge sex-trafficking sting. The TC Palm yesterday reported that, after a six-month sting, law-enforcement shut down 10 massage parlors from Orlando all the way down into Palm Beach County. Cops claimed that young women were being "lured" into massage parlors and, in some cases, were trapped there.

Jupiter police spokesperson O'Neil Anderson told New Times today that Kraft was arrested at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in the north Palm Beach County town as part of that effort.

Kraft's arrest came mere hours after Jupiter PD held a very weird press-conference, in which numerous local reporters asked if any "prominent individuals" or “NFL players" were involved in the sting. Deadspin yesterday noted that these were some highly specific questions for reporters to just, you know, randomly ask the cops.

That's because word had apparently leaked out to someone last night that Kraft got caught in the sting. Earlier this week, the TC Palm reported on Orchids of Asia, specifically: A neighbor called the operation "like a movie."

The Associated Press reported that spokesperson for Kraft said his people “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

