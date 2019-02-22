Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged for Soliciting Prostitution in South Florida Spa

In an absolutely staggering announcement, Jupiter Police today announced that billionaire and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with soliciting prostitution in Palm Beach County. Kraft is one of 25 people who have arrested as part of a huge sex-trafficking sting. The TC Palm yesterday reported that, after a six-month sting, law-enforcement shut down 10 massage parlors from Orlando all the way down into Palm Beach County. Cops claimed that young women were being "lured" into massage parlors and, in some cases, were trapped there.
Jupiter police spokesperson O'Neil Anderson told New Times today that Kraft was arrested at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in the north Palm Beach County town as part of that effort.
BREAKING: Jupiter Police says New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with soliciting prostitution.— Ali Schmitz (@SchmitzMedia) February 22, 2019
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A client. https://t.co/OWrclC2Gfb— Ali Schmitz (@SchmitzMedia) February 22, 2019
Kraft's arrest came mere hours after Jupiter PD held a very weird press-conference, in which numerous local reporters asked if any "prominent individuals" or “NFL players" were involved in the sting. Deadspin yesterday noted that these were some highly specific questions for reporters to just, you know, randomly ask the cops.
Do you know why the NFL and pro sports and owners were coming up at this press conference about a sex trafficking sting in Florida? Let me know!— Diana Moskovitz (@DianaMoskovitz) February 22, 2019
DMs are open/email and PGP are in bio/SecureDrop info is the blog below https://t.co/w27gSNeTvV
That's because word had apparently leaked out to someone last night that Kraft got caught in the sting. Earlier this week, the TC Palm reported on Orchids of Asia, specifically: A neighbor called the operation "
The Associated Press reported that spokesperson for Kraft said his people “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!