Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged for Soliciting Prostitution in South Florida Spa

In an absolutely staggering announcement, Jupiter Police today announced that billionaire and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with soliciting prostitution in Palm Beach County. Kraft is one of 25 people who have arrested as part of a huge sex-trafficking sting. The TC Palm yesterday reported that, after a six-month sting, law-enforcement shut down 10 massage parlors from Orlando all the way down into Palm Beach County. Cops claimed that young women were being "lured" into massage parlors and, in some cases, were trapped there.

Jupiter police spokesperson O'Neil Anderson told New Times today that Kraft was arrested at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in the north Palm Beach County town as part of that effort.