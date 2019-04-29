 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Parkland dad Manuel Oliver's artwork depitcs Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Parkland dad Manuel Oliver's artwork depitcs Congressman Matt Gaetz.
screenshot via Twitter

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Is Pissed About His Depiction in Parkland Dad's Mural

Jessica Lipscomb | April 29, 2019 | 9:55am
AA

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Parkland dad Manuel Oliver have some history.

This past February, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on preventing gun violence, Oliver shouted out in protest when the congressman from Pensacola used his time to bloviate about the need for a border wall. Gaetz then shook his finger at Oliver and tried to have him ejected from the hearing. In response, Oliver started a #MakeMattPay crowdfunding page that raised more than $60,000 for the Republican congressman's yet-unnamed Democratic opponent in 2020.

Now, Oliver — whose son Joaquin was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year — is using his artwork to call out Gaetz. Since his son's death, Oliver has been traveling the country painting murals to commemorate his son and to advocate for better gun laws. At an art exhibit this past Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Oliver completed another of his murals, this time featuring a grinning Gaetz gripping an assault rifle:

Related Stories

The mural, which Oliver created on the spot at the "Ripped From the Headlines" art show at FATVillage, shows a Florida panther and a Key deer labeled with the word "protected," while Joaquin is labeled "extinct."

"We cannot go out and hunt with an AR-15 because it’s not fair for the deer, but it is fucking fair for him," Oliver announced angrily at the art show, pointing at his son's face. "So you need to get that message."

Gaetz has not publicly addressed the artwork, but he's apparently not too pleased about it. Sunday night, Oliver tweeted he'd received a call from someone in Tallahassee who was offended by the painting; he strongly insinuated it was someone in Gaetz's camp:

In response, Oliver's followers offered thoughts and prayers for Gaetz's hurt feelings.

Gaetz's press secretary did not immediately respond to an email from New Times Monday morning. Oliver's mural will be on display at the Projects Contemporary Art Space in FATVillage until June 29

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >