Trump Is a Racist, but Omarosa Isn't a Black Hero

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is on her redemption tour, promoting her tell-all book, Unhinged, about her days saddling up with her former reality TV show boss, Donald Trump, during his 2016 presidential run until her unceremonious firing last December. In her book and in TV media interviews, Omarosa is confirming what every minority with any common sense already knows: Trump is a bona fide racist.

Thanks, Omarosa, but we already picked up on that fact when Trump announced his candidacy by calling Mexicans murderers and rapists. In fact, he has used just about every code word to degrade brown and black people on Twitter just so he can stir up his bigoted white-nationalist base. He called LeBron James and Don Lemon dumb and said Congresswoman Maxine Waters has a low IQ. He referred to African-American supporters at his rallies as "my blacks." And he described neo-Nazis and pro-Confederate racists as “fine people.” Now Trump is using the same gas-lighting language to go after Omarosa by calling her a "low-life" and a "dog" in a Twitter barrage this morning.

Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

However, Omarosa is not about to become the face of the Black Lives Matter movement. She will never be accepted back in the black community for failing to publicly stand up to Trump when he attacked NFL athletes protesting during the National Anthem and implemented racist policies that hurt all minorities. Omarosa is like Sheba, the female slave character in Django Unchained who “comforts” plantation owner Calvin Candie and gets to live inside the big white house. As the white man’s sex toy, Sheba defends her " massa" at any cost until the freed slaves come for their revenge.