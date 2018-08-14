 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Omarosa Manigault-Newman
Omarosa Manigault-Newman
Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Trump Is a Racist, but Omarosa Isn't a Black Hero

Luther Campbell | August 14, 2018 | 1:20pm
AA

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is on her redemption tour, promoting her tell-all book, Unhinged, about her days saddling up with her former reality TV show boss, Donald Trump, during his 2016 presidential run until her unceremonious firing last December. In her book and in TV media interviews, Omarosa is confirming what every minority with any common sense already knows: Trump is a bona fide racist.

Thanks, Omarosa, but we already picked up on that fact when Trump announced his candidacy by calling Mexicans murderers and rapists. In fact, he has used just about every code word to degrade brown and black people on Twitter just so he can stir up his bigoted white-nationalist base. He called LeBron James and Don Lemon dumb and said Congresswoman Maxine Waters has a low IQ. He referred to African-American supporters at his rallies as "my blacks." And he described neo-Nazis and pro-Confederate racists as “fine people.” Now Trump is using the same gas-lighting language to go after Omarosa by calling her a "low-life" and a "dog" in a Twitter barrage this morning.

Trump Is a Racist, but Omarosa Isn't a Black Hero
Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

However, Omarosa is not about to become the face of the Black Lives Matter movement. She will never be accepted back in the black community for failing to publicly stand up to Trump when he attacked NFL athletes protesting during the National Anthem and implemented racist policies that hurt all minorities. Omarosa is like Sheba, the female slave character in Django Unchained who “comforts” plantation owner Calvin Candie and gets to live inside the big white house. As the white man’s sex toy, Sheba defends her "massa" at any cost until the freed slaves come for their revenge.

The only good thing is that Omarosa has audiotapes proving Trump is a pathological liar. She already got him after he tweeted Monday that he has never used the N-word word and refuted a claim in her book that there's a video recording of him saying it. Omarosa followed up by leaking a tape to CBS News of her and two other Uncle Tom black political advisers discussing how to handle the fallout of the “N-word” video leaking to the media.

Yet the audio also proves Omarosa was willing to stick with Trump as long as she got to stay in the White House. I’d say she's a disgrace to black women, but she's never really been an African-American.

Follow Luke on Twitter: @unclelukereal1.

 

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >