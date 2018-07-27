An Open Letter to Ryan Tannehill From Miami Dolphins Fans

Let's start over, Ryan. Let's wipe the slate clean and celebrate new beginnings. Football is back and everyone is undefeated, so what better time than now to forget the past and get excited about the future?

While you would be the first to admit your career in Miami has been a rollercoaster, many Dolphins fans would be the first to point out that much of that has had little to do with you. Everything about the team has been a mess since 2011. Saying you've been set up for failure would be an understatement. It's actually a miracle the Dolphins haven't been worse.

The constant shuffling of head coaches, offensive coordinators, and teammates has not exactly created an incubator conducive to success in Miami. You've also had to deal with an assortment of off-the-field distractions that have been less than helpful in your career. Everything from Bullygate to a coach getting fired mid-season for doing cocaine on camera at work.