An Open Letter to Ryan Tannehill From Miami Dolphins Fans

Let's start over, Ryan. Let's wipe the slate clean and celebrate new beginnings. Football is back and everyone is undefeated, so what better time than now to forget the past and get excited about the future?
While you would be the first to admit your career in Miami has been a rollercoaster, many Dolphins fans would be the first to point out that much of that has had little to do with you. Everything about the team has been a mess since 2011. Saying you've been set up for failure would be an understatement. It's actually a miracle the Dolphins haven't been worse.
The constant shuffling of head coaches, offensive coordinators, and teammates
Yeah, it hasn't been normal here. It's easy to look at the scoreboard and statistics, but the environment matters in the NFL. Another quarterback may have lashed out and made headlines in the media. You've handled yourself with class. Looking back, that's quite an accomplishment. It says a lot about your character.
That's all water under the bridge, though. The 2018 season provides a fresh start. Not only for you and the Dolphins but for us, the fans. Let's label this year's experience "Dolphins 2.0" since you seem to be already using that mantra. Let's close the book on the past and start anew.
Ryan Tannehill's knee brace has "TANNEHILL 2.0" plastered on it. pic.twitter.com/PW85s649fz— Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) July 26, 2018
Many fans have been harder on you than they should have been. Much of their frustration is rooted in watching so many losing seasons and Dolphins letdowns that pre-date the day the team drafted you in 2011. A lot of the pain is on us, not you. But both of us can do better. Let's do so in 2018. Everyone involved here wants to win. Bitching about the past or letting it dictate the future does even your biggest detractors no good: You're the guy. It's time to support you.
Las Vegas and many of the so-called "experts" predict this to be a lost season for the Miami Dolphins. They think Miami will be drafting at the top of the draft next year and many think that pick will be a new quarterback. That's no fun for anyone. Dolphins fans don't want to start over. This town is terrible at rebuilding projects. Fans' patience is almost non-existent. Let's do something special now. The experts say the Dolphins don't have a chance, but it wouldn't be the first time they were dead-ass wrong.
The Dolphins are long overdue for a winner. Ironically, at the moment, the Dolphins are actually the most likely team to win in town. This season presents an amazing opportunity for Adam Gase and the rest of your teammates to become made men in Miami. Miami craves a winner.
If you think the support the Heat got during their title runs was something special, just wait until the Dolphins make a championship run. This season, let's do something amazing. This is a fresh start for you coming off a season-and-a-half of lost football, but it's also a fresh start for us, the fans.
Welcome back, Ryan. We can't wait to see your "2.0." Dolphins fans still believe in you.
