Frank Gore Is Already a Great Signing for the Dolphins
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Frank Gore Is Already a Great Signing for the Dolphins

Ryan Yousefi | September 17, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Urgent and breaking news just in from the New Times news desk: The Miami Dolphins are 2-0. Everyone, man your stations. The Dolphins will enter the third week of the season undefeated for the first time since 2013.

EVERYONE, OUTSIDE! LET'S DO KARATE IN THE STREET TOGETHER. THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ARE FUN, AND SPORTS ARE GOOD.

Yes, Miami beat the no-good-dirty-stinking New York Jets Sunday 20-12. The Fins have extended their streak without a regular-season loss to 260 days, counting today. They have zero losses in 2018. Facts only.

Dolphins win. Jets lose. Read it again. Write it in lipstick on a mirror and take a picture of it. Call your grandma and tell her you love her. Reconnect with your ex on Facebook. Live your best life knowing Jets fans are sad today.

Though the Dolphins weren't exactly an unstoppable force on offense (Ryan Tannehill threw for just 168 yards, Kenyan Drake had 53 rushing yards, and the offense turned the ball over twice), they were efficient when they needed to be, especially following the Jets' three turnovers.

There was one massive highlight for the Dolphins offense, though: veteran running back Frank. In fact, Sunday's game was a career moment for the Miami native:

Gore — who played college ball for the Miami Hurricanes, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, and later played for the Indianapolis Colts before his debut with the Dolphins this season — moved into fourth on the all-time NFL rushing yard list Sunday. Coincidentally, he bypassed ex-New York Jets running back Curtis Martin. Gore is about 1,000 yards from third place, held by a little-known player named Barry Sanders.

That moment was great and all, but the more relevant matter pertaining to Gore's Dolphins career came with the Fins' facing third and 19 with just over two minutes left in the game. Tannehill dropped back, avoided the Jets' rush, and found Gore wide open for a 20-yard catch that for all intents and purposes sealed the win.

Welcome back to Miami, Frank. Things seem to be going swimmingly with the Dolphins so far.

