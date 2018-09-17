Frank Gore Is Already a Great Signing for the Dolphins

Urgent and breaking news just in from the New Times news desk: The Miami Dolphins are 2-0. Everyone, man your stations. The Dolphins will enter the third week of the season undefeated for the first time since 2013.

EVERYONE, OUTSIDE! LET'S DO KARATE IN THE STREET TOGETHER. THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ARE FUN, AND SPORTS ARE GOOD.

Yes, Miami beat the no-good-dirty-stinking New York Jets Sunday 20-12. The Fins have extended their streak without a regular-season loss to 260 days, counting today. They have zero losses in 2018. Facts only.