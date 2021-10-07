Five Reasons the Miami Heat Will Be the NBA's Most Hated Team

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us





Meet the new Miami Heat: now 500 percent more annoying!The remodeled Heat team made its debut this past Monday against the Atlanta Hawks in the team's first preseason game of the 2021-22 season. While many faces were familiar, this was the first time many others played with "Miami" emblazoned across their chests.Gone are the likes of nice-guy veterans like Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala. What we have now is a batch of newcomers that we predict will make the Miami Heat one of the most hated teams in the NBA this season.What could possibly make the latest incarnation of the Miami Heat so damn despised?There are many reasons, but here are five.The Heat added P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris in free agency. These are two players known for absolutely wanting all the smoke. "Mess around and find out" is perhaps their best-known skill set. They will punch an opponent in the mouth and take the suspension, if necessary.The Heat couldn't rely on Udonis Haslem stalking his prey from the bench again this season. They needed players on the court who intimidate opponents. Thanks to Tucker and Morris, they have that now.New Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is the sort of player a person hates until he's on your favorite team. Lowry utilizes every trick in the book to find an advantage: some legal, some illegal, some just downright unethical.He'll flop and draw a foul on the defense in ways one never knew possible. Many times, he just slows the game down to the point that it's not all that fun to watch.Dammit, he's so annoying! But he's on the Heat now, so we'll reinterpret it as savvy veteran leadership!Yeah, the Miami Heat brought on players who bring a lot of grit and annoyance, but they're only adding to what they already had simmering in that department: mainly, Jimmy Butler.Butler is known as one of the most determined players in the NBA. He has something that wears down opponents by the end of a game, which in turn wins the Heat a lot of games.If the Heat is the most annoying team in the NBA this season, Butler will be laughing in the background, loving every second of it.Tyler Herro doesn't care about norms — or your opinion, for that matter. He does. If "doing him" means wearing the above outfit on the cover of fashion magazines, well, enjoy!Other teams' fans hate guys like Herro. People are intimidated by confidence. Fortunately, Herro has enough confidence for an entire NBA team.They hate us because they ain't us.Every year, a player comes to the Heat and gushes about finally being able to play in the shade of Pat Riley's Heat Culture umbrella, which they've admired from afar. With so many new, proven players being added to the team this year, this mix of grit and swag is undoubtedly going to be prevalent as this team begins winning more games.When that happens, the Heat is going to be annoying as hell to deal with — again. They're going to be utterly despicable and downright a chore to see on the court every night — again.That's always been a key bullet point on the Heat roadmap, but even more so this year. Get ready for all the Heat Culture talk like it's 2013 again.