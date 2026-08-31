Federal officer sues Club E11even, Miami officers after ‘false arrest’

United States Park Police officer Ibrahima Haidara says he was just ordering drinks and minding his own business at E11even when a bouncer approached him and said he had to leave one early morning in April.

A federal police officer says his career progression has effectively hit a standstill after Miami officers arrested him without cause outside E11even Miami in April, according to a federal lawsuit filed against the officers and nightclub.

United States Park Police officer Ibrahima Haidara says he was just ordering drinks and minding his own business when a bouncer approached him and said he had to leave one early morning in April. As he was leaving, Haidara made the mistake of criticizing off-duty officers’ handling of bar security (an action protected by the First Amendment); that’s when officers arrested him for trespassing without warning, his lawyer Benjamin Kurtz told New Times.

“A. How do you arrest someone for trespass after warning if there was no warning? B. He was on the street. He’s not on your property. How can you arrest him when he’s on the street?” Kurtz told New Times when reached by phone.

As a federal police officer in D.C. and an Army veteran, Haidara is well-versed in the law, Kurtz said. Now, Haidara argues the club and two off-duty Miami Police Department officers violated his rights during the arrest, which is now preventing him from career advancement despite prosecutors dropping the charges, Kurtz said. He’s asking for more than $75,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit (attached below).

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E11even representatives didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Haidara spent $91.50 on his American Express card and was at the bar for about an hour before a bouncer told him to leave, according to the lawsuit. Although confused, Haidara got up and left, asking the bouncer what he had done wrong. He didn’t get an answer.

When the two made it outside, the bouncer told Haidara to ask the off-duty police officers what he had done wrong. Being an officer himself, Haidara had no problem talking to authorities, so he approached, Kurtz said.

“The officer told him, ‘Move it on. Get on down the road, or I’m going to lock you up,’” Kurtz said. “So Haidara said, ‘You and your security needs retraining.’ Nothing that bad. Nothing that you would imagine would get you arrested.”

Haidara continued walking toward the cab when the officer grabbed his arm, told him it was too late, and that he was going to jail, Kurtz said. He’s now suing to recover months of legal and court fees he incurred before prosecutors dropped the charge, as well as for lost income.