Dwyane Wade Is Definitely Staying in Miami, but Will He Play Again?

It's confirmed: Dwyane Wade is staying in Miami. We don't know if he'll play basketball for the Miami Heat this year, but according to him, he'll call the 305 home for the foreseeable future.

Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald caught up with Wade during the Jr. NBA World Championship at Disney's Wide World of Sports, where Wade made it abundantly clear he's 305 until his playing career dies. Wade told Navaro there wouldn't be any playing basketball in China, Los Angeles, or anywhere else next season. If there is a next season for the future Hall of Fame shooting guard, Miami is where it'll happen.

“When the decision needs to be made, it will be made. It’s different now. It’s not like we’re sitting down trying to figure out a $100 million contract and I need to sign it by July 8. So we have time,” Wade told Navarro. "Heat only. If I play the game of basketball this year, it will be in a Miami uniform. If I don’t, I’ll be living in Miami and somewhere else, probably."