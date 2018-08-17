Has Mark Richt Already Brought Back the U?

Since taking over head-coaching duties from Al Golden at the University of Miami in 2016, Mark Richt has been exactly as advertised: an elite-level football coach who is both a capable recruiter and a tremendous in-game manager. The results have been similarly stellar: 19 wins and seven losses over his first two seasons in Coral Gables, with a bowl win under his belt to boot.

Thanks to a captivating season that saw the Canes win their first ten games and, oddly enough, become nationally likable thanks in large part to the "turnover chain," Richt has the Hurricanes opening this season as USA Today's eighth-ranked team in the nation. Sure, the Hurricanes are unquestionably back in the conversation in terms of national championships, but more important, they're back in the conversation, period. People are talking about the Miami Hurricanes again, and this time, it's for all the right reasons.

That begs the million-dollar question Canes fans have been asking for what feels like forever: Is the "U" officially back? Like, back back?