The Ten Best Miami Music Week 2023 Parties

click to enlarge Black Coffee Photo courtesy of the artist

Black Coffee & Friends

click to enlarge The Martinez Brothers Photo by Daniella Mía

Cuttin' Headz

click to enlarge Photo by Aidan Cullen

Diplo's Higher Ground

click to enlarge Julia Govor Photo by Andreas Duschek

Domicile MMW

Eprom

click to enlarge DJ Harvey Overture photo

Get Lost

click to enlarge Gene Farris Photo courtesy of the artist

Groove Cruise Artist Showcase

click to enlarge AceMo Liaison Artists photo

Jezebel x Minimax

click to enlarge Sasha and John Digweed Resistance photo

Sasha_John Digweed

click to enlarge Daria Kolosova Meanwhile photo

Stamina

Once again, the craziest week this side of Art Basel is upon us. You may go to one, two, three, or more parties — probably more — during Miami Music Week. So to be on the safe side,has rounded up ten of the best events happening during Miami Music Week 2023. If you're smart, you'll avoid the pool parties, which often suffer from poor sound because of the open-air nature of it all, and instead save your energy for after the sun goes down. Choose wisely, and godspeed.Some might prefer Club Maté or an espresso martini, but any party with Black Coffee is a guaranteed good time. The pioneering South African DJ, a formative influence on the Afro-house and amapiano scenes taking over the globe, is bringing a formidable lineup to Factory Town, with sets from WhoMadeWho, Mita Gami, Another, and more. You're going to wanna stay up for this one.Look, you're going to end up at Space somehow, so it might as well be during the best party they're hosting all week. The Cuttin' Headz label is bringing down some serious house music talent for their showcase, with the Martinez Brothers joined by Chicago's Derrick Carter, Ibiza mainstay Loco Dice, and Kerri Chandler fresh off his acclaimed album,The Big Dipper is back — although he plays in Miami so much, it feels like he's never really gone. Nevertheless, everyone's favorite Florida Man has prepped a star-studded lineup for his MMW bash, Higher Ground — movie stars, in this case. Idris Elba will headline. Yes,Idris Elba. You do know he was a DJ before the acting thing, right? Local fave DJ Tennis will provide support alongside Carlita, Cole Knight, and more.If you haven't been to Miami's underground techno hot spot in Little Haiti, here's a perfect chance to see what Domicile is all about. Its Saturday night bill features a lineup of innovative techno with several female-presenting DJs. The Lot Radio resident Julia Govor heads things up while Miami heroes Winter Wrong and Zei provide support.Best known for soundtracking Rick Owens' fashion shows, techno and rave producer Eprom has been on a tear recently with incredible releases such aswith G. Jones. His new album, which he's been teasing with some weird, wonderful faux-corporate logo idents , is also due out this year, and he's giving us a taste with a show at the Ground on Thursday during MMW. Also on the bill are Brothel, Barnacle Boi, and Curra.Buying tickets to Get Lost is the easiest decision you could possibly make during MMW. Just look at the lineup ! We could make a separate list of artists playing at the 24-hour party — which is more like a one-day festival — at Factory Town. Here are a few: A-Trak, DJ Harvey, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Layla Benitez, and Skream. Combine that with the carnival atmosphere, and this show will make you feel like you'll never want to leave.Dance festival cruises are becoming a thing. Holy Ship has been around for a minute while Insomniac is getting into the game with EDSea later this year . Now the dance-music cruise OG Groove Cruise is weighing anchor in Wynwood with an artist showcase headlined by Gene Farris. The Chicago-bred DJ is a house-music specialist and a veteran of the dance music scene with releases on Defected, Dirtybird, and more. He's also a damn good DJ.The hottest party in Miami is back with what might be the hottest bill of the entire week. Jezebel is teaming up with Minimax for an extraordinary function featuring some of the best underground DJs currently working. Headlining is NYC's fearsome foursome of AceMo, DJ Swisha, Kush Jones, and MoMA Ready going back to back to back to back. Psychedelic dance maven Aurora Halal also will grace the decks. Finally, Miami provides the foundation with sets from INVT, Sel.6, and Jezebel cofounder Jan Anthony.Sasha and John Digweed, together again. Enough said. The legendary progressive-house duo has quite a history in Miami, playing legendary Miami Beach club Mansion in 2008 and a Winter Music Conference boat cruise in 2010. They're back on the beach this go-round courtesy of Resistance, which is hosting a residency at M2 on Washington Avenue. If you haven't thrown caution to the wind and partied on South Beach in a good while, this could be a good chance to do so — especially with Mac's Club Deuce just a couple of blocks away.Look, maybe you're the type that hates MMW. All this highfalutin pool party, deep-house nonsense — where's an actual rave? Where's the darkness, the banging techno, the high chance of a raid? Right here. Stamina is a true underground operator, hosting secret warehouse raves at undisclosed locations. For its next go-round, the collective has enlisted Ukrainian techno maven Daria Kolosova to headline. Wash the chlorine from your hair and get right with the rave gods. Also, turn your phone off — no photos are allowed here.