The Ten Best Miami Music Week 2023 Parties

Once again, the craziest week this side of Art Basel is upon us. You may go to one, two, three, or more parties — probably more — during Miami Music Week. So to be on the safe side, New Times
has rounded up ten of the best events happening during Miami Music Week 2023. If you're smart, you'll avoid the pool parties, which often suffer from poor sound because of the open-air nature of it all, and instead save your energy for after the sun goes down. Choose wisely, and godspeed.
Black Coffee
Photo courtesy of the artist
Black Coffee & Friends
Some might prefer Club Maté or an espresso martini, but any party with Black Coffee is a guaranteed good time. The pioneering South African DJ, a formative influence on the Afro-house and amapiano scenes taking over the globe, is bringing a formidable lineup to Factory Town, with sets from WhoMadeWho, Mita Gami, Another, and more. You're going to wanna stay up for this one. 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $50 to $120 via dice.fm.
The Martinez Brothers
Photo by Daniella Mía
Cuttin' Headz
Look, you're going to end up at Space somehow, so it might as well be during the best party they're hosting all week. The Cuttin' Headz label is bringing down some serious house music talent for their showcase, with the Martinez Brothers joined by Chicago's Derrick Carter, Ibiza mainstay Loco Dice, and Kerri Chandler fresh off his acclaimed album, Spaces and Places
. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com. Tickets cost $37.47 to $93.68 via dice.fm.
Diplo's Higher Ground
The Big Dipper is back — although he plays in Miami so much, it feels like he's never really gone. Nevertheless, everyone's favorite Florida Man has prepped a star-studded lineup for his MMW bash, Higher Ground — movie stars, in this case. Idris Elba will headline. Yes, that
Idris Elba. You do know he was a DJ before the acting thing, right? Local fave DJ Tennis will provide support alongside Carlita, Cole Knight, and more. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com. Tickets cost $40 via get-in.com.
Julia Govor
Photo by Andreas Duschek
Domicile MMW
If you haven't been to Miami's underground techno hot spot in Little Haiti, here's a perfect chance to see what Domicile is all about. Its Saturday night bill features a lineup of innovative techno with several female-presenting DJs. The Lot Radio resident Julia Govor heads things up while Miami heroes Winter Wrong and Zei provide support. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via shotgun.live.
Eprom
Best known for soundtracking Rick Owens' fashion shows, techno and rave producer Eprom has been on a tear recently with incredible releases such as Acid Disk 2
with G. Jones. His new album Synthesism
, which he's been teasing with some weird, wonderful faux-corporate logo idents
, is also due out this year, and he's giving us a taste with a show at the Ground on Thursday during MMW. Also on the bill are Brothel, Barnacle Boi, and Curra. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20.39 to $37.47 via dice.fm.
Get Lost
Buying tickets to Get Lost is the easiest decision you could possibly make during MMW. Just look at the lineup
! We could make a separate list of artists playing at the 24-hour party — which is more like a one-day festival — at Factory Town. Here are a few: A-Trak, DJ Harvey, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Layla Benitez, and Skream. Combine that with the carnival atmosphere, and this show will make you feel like you'll never want to leave. Noon Saturday, March 25, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $120.13 via dice.fm.
Gene Farris
Photo courtesy of the artist
Groove Cruise Artist Showcase
Dance festival cruises are becoming a thing. Holy Ship has been around for a minute while Insomniac is getting into the game with EDSea later this year
. Now the dance-music cruise OG Groove Cruise is weighing anchor in Wynwood with an artist showcase headlined by Gene Farris. The Chicago-bred DJ is a house-music specialist and a veteran of the dance music scene with releases on Defected, Dirtybird, and more. He's also a damn good DJ. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-571-0439, shotsbar.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
AceMo
Liaison Artists photo
Jezebel x Minimax
The hottest party in Miami is back with what might be the hottest bill of the entire week. Jezebel is teaming up with Minimax for an extraordinary function featuring some of the best underground DJs currently working. Headlining is NYC's fearsome foursome of AceMo, DJ Swisha, Kush Jones, and MoMA Ready going back to back to back to back. Psychedelic dance maven Aurora Halal also will grace the decks. Finally, Miami provides the foundation with sets from INVT, Sel.6, and Jezebel cofounder Jan Anthony. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Burdo, 2509 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $34.30 via ra.co.
Sasha and John Digweed
Resistance photo
Sasha_John Digweed
Sasha and John Digweed, together again. Enough said. The legendary progressive-house duo has quite a history in Miami, playing legendary Miami Beach club Mansion in 2008 and a Winter Music Conference boat cruise in 2010. They're back on the beach this go-round courtesy of Resistance, which is hosting a residency at M2 on Washington Avenue. If you haven't thrown caution to the wind and partied on South Beach in a good while, this could be a good chance to do so — especially with Mac's Club Deuce just a couple of blocks away. 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-771-0388, m2miami.com. Tickets cost $79.95 via resistancemiami.com.
Daria Kolosova
Meanwhile photo
Stamina
Look, maybe you're the type that hates MMW. All this highfalutin pool party, deep-house nonsense — where's an actual rave? Where's the darkness, the banging techno, the high chance of a raid? Right here. Stamina is a true underground operator, hosting secret warehouse raves at undisclosed locations. For its next go-round, the collective has enlisted Ukrainian techno maven Daria Kolosova to headline. Wash the chlorine from your hair and get right with the rave gods. Also, turn your phone off — no photos are allowed here. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at an undisclosed location; instagram.com/staminafl. Tickets cost $28.55 to $40 via ra.co.