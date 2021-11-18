The Eight Best Thanksgiving Weekend Parties in Miami

Whether you're traveling into town to feast on turkey with family or just driving as far south as Kendall to hear your grandfather claim how the presidency was stolen from Trump, Thanksgiving can be challenging. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do to keep you away from your relatives as much as possible. (Though New Times
can't help you on Thanksgiving Day, so you're just going to have to tough that one out.)
If you arrive the day before Thanksgiving, the nightlife scene will be in full effect. (If you show up for Thanksgiving dinner a tad hungover, who's going to notice?) As Black Friday and the weekend progress, look forward to sets by producers Gui Boratto and Four Tet and some local legends like Otto Von Schirach. Not to be missed: Art With Me on Virginia Key, which sees the Tulum event making a move to the Magic City.
Below, listed chronologically, are some of the best Thanksgiving weekend parties you're going to want to check out.
'80s Prom at Oasis Wynwood
A Thanksgiving Eve tradition since 2003, '80s Prom returns this year to a new venue, Oasis Wynwood. Presented by Vagabonds-at-Large and Sweat Records, the event promises to celebrate everything that made the decade great: fashion and music. Come dress in your best '80s formal wear and enjoy tunes by DJs Lolo, Hottpants, Carmel Ophir, Ray Milian, and Carlos Menendez, as well as live performances by the State Of and Ordinary Boys. Also, expect a drag performance by Karla Croqueta along with a photo booth, party favors, and drink specials. 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $15 via tixr.com.
Marco Carola at Club Space
The night before you have to gather around the dinner table with family, Italian DJ/producer Marco Carola will take over the decks on the terrace at Club Space. The techno ambassador has been getting partygoers dancing since the early '90s and continues to be one of the most in-demand producers. He's probably best known as the label boss for the imprint Music On as a way to showcase cutting-edge sounds. Check him out on Wednesday alongside residents Danyelino and Ms. Mada. 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $80 via eventbrite.com.
Eli Brown at Treehouse
British DJ/producer Eli Brown heads to Miami Beach nightclub Treehouse on Friday. The house music expert cut his teeth in the Bristol club scene and made his debut as a producer in 2016. In a few short years, Brown has garnered support from the likes of Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, Green Velvet, and Solardo. He recently signed a deal with Polydor Records, releasing the track "Killer" on the major label in 2020 and his Talk Show collaboration "Trouble" earlier this year. Brown's appearance in Miami Beach is part of his Unlocked World Tour. 9 p.m. Friday, November 26, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via eventbrite.com.
Gui Boratto at ATV Records
Sao Paulo native Gui Boratto started in the dance-music scene as a member of the Eurodance group Sect in the 1990s. As a solo artist, he enjoyed critical acclaim almost from the get-go, with his debut album, 2007's Chromophobia
, garnering rave reviews from Pitchfork and Resident Advisor. He's perhaps best known for his releases on the highly respected German techno label Kompakt, which last summer dropped his live mix, Backstage, which was recorded during the lockdown at his studio. 11 p.m. Friday, November 26, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $20 via ra.co.
Art With Me at Virginia Key Beach Park
Previously taking place in Tulum, Mexico, Art With Me moves to Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami for its fourth edition. The three-day event combines music, wellness, and art to create impactful cultural experiences. For its Miami debut, the festival features Sublime With Rome, Tycho: Iso50, Lee Burridge presents All Day I Dream, and Cultura Profética as headliners. Also on the bill are Amémé, Behrouz, m.O.N.R.O.E., Yokoo, Dubtribe Sound System, and more. Noon to 2 a.m. Friday, November 26, through Sunday, November 28, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; artwithme.org. Tickets cost $54.77 to $467.36 via tixr.com.
Four Tet and Floating Points at Space Park
Space Park hosts an incredible lineup featuring Four Set and Floating Points on Saturday. English electronic musician Four Tet dropped his 11th album, Parallel
, last December. "At its best, Four Tet's music thrives on immediacy, honesty, and candor, and these records have it in spades," Pitchfork's Phillip Sherburne
wrote in his review of the album. Meanwhile, fellow countryman Floating Points released his collaborated album with jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders; and the London Symphony Orchestra, Promises
, earlier this year to critical acclaim, including a rare 9/10 from Pitchfork. It will be a rare treat to catch both on the same night, so you are not going to want to miss it. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com.
Bass Gibbing at Las Rosas
What are you thankful for? If your answer is "bass," run to Las Rosas on Saturday. Bass god Otto Von Schirach headlines Bass Gibbing along with the Galactic Effect, Lamebot, Master Feathers, and Tellux. Expect a bass-rattling Saturday night that will probably burn off all the extra calories you consumed on Turkey Day. If you need a primer on what to expect, stream Von Schirach's latest collaboration with Lamebot, "Bass in 3-D,"
which takes influence from electro, Afro-Cuban, dubstep, and Miami bass. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 27, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Wingtips at Gramps
Chicago duo Wingtips will deliver its signature goth-pop at Gramps on Sunday. Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon combine postpunk, synth-pop, new wave, and electronic to produce music that wouldn't be too out of place on a Depeche Mode release or even an early album by the Knife. In September, Wingtips released its latest album, Cutting Room Floor, via Canadian cable Artoffact Records. Local acts Donzii, Floorless, and Violet Silhouette will serve as openers. 8 p.m. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $12 to $15 via eventbrite.com.