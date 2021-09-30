Rakastella 2021 Lineup: Ben UFO, Jayda G, Eric Drew, Octo Octa, and Others

Presented by Life and Death and Innvervisions, the sunset-to-sunrise party will take place at Virginia Key Beach Park. The party has consistently delivered a who's who of the underground dance music scene and continues to be one of the best reasons to ditch the art fairs and let loose.
Today, Rakastella has announced the lineup for this year's event, which includes many familiar names. DJ Tennis and DJ Harvy return, along with what has become a tradition at the small festival: Âme's back-to-back set with Dixon. There are also acts like U.K. producer Ben UFO, Atlanta-based house act Ash Lauryn, and Detriot's DJ Holographic and DJ Minx. Eris Drew and Octo Octa will also be making their back-to-back Miami debut during the event.
Rakastella's 2021 lineup, whether intentional or not, is an oddity for a dance-music event: women-identifying acts make a large chunk of the bill — you love to see it. It's proof that it is possible to program an inclusive event and offer a stellar lineup.
In addition to championing equity, the festival also has an environmental mission, bringing back its Keep Her Wild program in partnership with Ascendance Sustainable Event. The goal is to minimize the ecological impact on Virginia Key during the event, with single-use plastic and Styrofoam banned at the event.
Tickets are on sale, with prices starting at $66 for a Sunset pass (entry before 6 p.m.) and topping out at $267.50 for the Feelings package, which includes access to dedicated bars and bathrooms and a reusable cup with two cocktails and Rakastella merch.
Here's the full 2021 lineup:
- Âme B2B Dixon
- Anfisa Letyago
- Ash Lauryn
- Ashley Venom
- Avalon Emerson
- Ben UFO
- Brother Dan
- Carlita
- Chloe Calliet
- Darone Sassounian
- DJ Harvey
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Koze
- DJ Minx
- DJ Tennis
- Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa
- Jayda G
- Jimi Jules
- Sister System
- Tara Brooks
- Will Renuart
- WhoMadeWho