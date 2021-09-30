Support Us

Rakastella 2021 Lineup: Ben UFO, Jayda G, Eric Drew, Octo Octa, and Others

September 30, 2021 4:20PM

Photo courtesy of Rakastella
After taking last year off owing to — well, you know why — Rakastella is slated to return on Saturday, December 4, for another beachside party during Miami Art Week.

Presented by Life and Death and Innvervisions, the sunset-to-sunrise party will take place at Virginia Key Beach Park. The party has consistently delivered a who's who of the underground dance music scene and continues to be one of the best reasons to ditch the art fairs and let loose.

Today, Rakastella has announced the lineup for this year's event, which includes many familiar names. DJ Tennis and DJ Harvy return, along with what has become a tradition at the small festival: Âme's back-to-back set with Dixon. There are also acts like U.K. producer Ben UFO, Atlanta-based house act Ash Lauryn, and Detriot's DJ Holographic and DJ Minx. Eris Drew and Octo Octa will also be making their back-to-back Miami debut during the event.

Rakastella's 2021 lineup, whether intentional or not, is an oddity for a dance-music event: women-identifying acts make a large chunk of the bill — you love to see it. It's proof that it is possible to program an inclusive event and offer a stellar lineup.

In addition to championing equity, the festival also has an environmental mission, bringing back its Keep Her Wild program in partnership with Ascendance Sustainable Event. The goal is to minimize the ecological impact on Virginia Key during the event, with single-use plastic and Styrofoam banned at the event.

Tickets are on sale, with prices starting at $66 for a Sunset pass (entry before 6 p.m.) and topping out at $267.50 for the Feelings package, which includes access to dedicated bars and bathrooms and a reusable cup with two cocktails and Rakastella merch.

Here's the full 2021 lineup:
  • Âme B2B Dixon
  • Anfisa Letyago
  • Ash Lauryn
  • Ashley Venom
  • Avalon Emerson
  • Ben UFO
  • Brother Dan
  • Carlita
  • Chloe Calliet
  • Darone Sassounian
  • DJ Harvey
  • DJ Holographic
  • DJ Koze
  • DJ Minx
  • DJ Tennis
  • Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa
  • Jayda G
  • Jimi Jules
  • Sister System
  • Tara Brooks
  • Will Renuart
  • WhoMadeWho
Rakastella. 3 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; rakastella.com. Tickets cost $66 to $267.50 via ticketfairy.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

