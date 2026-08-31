Do Rockstar and GTA 6 actually understand the Miami music scene? 

Rockstar has promised a world filled with everything that makes Florida, well, Florida.

There may not be a bigger or more culturally significant entertainment release this year than “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

Rockstar Games is taking us back to Vice City, its neon-soaked, fictionalized version of Miami, only this time the city exists within the much larger state of Leonida, which is GTA’s warped reflection of Florida. At the center are Jason and Lucia, a criminal duo whose relationship and increasingly complicated circumstances have inevitably earned them Bonnie-and-Clyde comparisons.

Rockstar has promised a world filled with everything that makes Florida, well, Florida: drug runners, clubs, luxury, swamp country, social media insanity and enough variations of “Florida Man” to populate several police blotters.

But there’s another part of Florida culture Rockstar has to get right: the music.

That led to many people asking our opinion about this on socials, so we dove into the topic for our Weekly WTF.

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Music has never simply been background noise in “Grand Theft Auto.” It is part of world-building. Think about how inseparable “GTA V” has become from songs like Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar’s “Hood Gone Love It” or M83’s “Midnight City.” Years of speeding through Los Santos turned those records into unofficial pieces of gaming nostalgia.

And as “GTA” Online expanded, Rockstar became even more ambitious. Frank Ocean got his own blonded Los Santos 97.8 station. Rosalía and Arca curated Motomami Los Santos. Julian Casablancas hosted Kult FM. Rockstar eventually brought nightclub culture directly into the game, too, with “After Hours” featuring resident sets from Solomun, Tale of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna. Later, “The Cayo Perico Heist” and the Music Locker brought Keinemusik, Moodymann and Palms Trax into the universe.

So when a “GTA” game returns to Miami, expectations are naturally going to be high. And Rockstar knows it.

In a recent interview with Dazed, Rockstar senior vice president of narrative Rupert Humphries explained just how much Miami’s music ecosystem influenced “GTA VI.”

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“We love Miami music, particularly Miami bass,” Humphries said, before pointing toward contemporary artists including Kodak Black and Sexyy Red. More interestingly, he described the different spaces where Miami hip-hop exists: house parties in Overtown, Booby Trap on the River and expensive South Beach clubs where bottle service can run into the thousands.

That second part immediately caught our attention. Because that’s Miami.

Miami music isn’t confined to one neighborhood, socioeconomic class, or type of venue. Rockstar seems to understand that. But the artists it used to describe that culture also raised some eyebrows.

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Kodak Black is absolutely South Florida. The Pompano Beach rapper has been one of the region’s defining voices for more than a decade, and his music is embedded into the culture in a way that doesn’t need much explanation if you’ve spent enough time here. But calling Kodak a “Miami artist” will still make plenty of South Floridians instinctively correct you. That’s Broward.

Sexyy Red is an even looser fit. Her music absolutely works in Miami. Put “Pound Town” on in the right strip club, and nobody is stopping the party to argue geographical rap politics, but she’s still a St. Louis artist. There’s a difference between music that fits Miami and music that actually represents it, and that distinction matters in a game trying to recreate Florida with this much detail.

Rockstar’s extended “GTA VI” gameplay look gave us a better sense of what that musical world could sound like. Birdman and Lil Wayne’s “Pop Bottles” plays early, followed by Sexyy Red and Tay Keith’s “Pound Town.” Both make sense in the environment, especially Wayne, who has had longstanding ties to South Florida despite being a New Orleans legend.

But the moment that really landed was hearing Kodak Black’s “Skrilla” bleeding through what looks like Rockstar’s version of a rough South Florida apartment complex. It felt less like somebody searching “songs people listen to in Miami” and more like something actually pulled from the environment. That lived-in feeling is what “GTA VI” needs.

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The wider soundtrack also suggests Rockstar isn’t reducing Vice City to just rap. Depeche Mode’s “People Are People,” Chimbala and Omega’s “Se Me Nota (Agárrame),” and Elderbrook and Bob Moses’ “Inner Light” were among the tracks heard during the showcase, pointing toward the kind of musical variety South Florida actually demands.

Latin music especially can’t feel like an accessory in a believable modern Vice City. Dembow, reggaeton, salsa, bachata and Latin trap are all part of Miami’s everyday soundtrack, from clubs and restaurants to cars rattling down Biscayne Boulevard.

Electronic music is just as important. Miami’s relationship with dance music has existed for decades, but house music has become even more visible in recent years through institutions like Club Space, Factory Town and Miami Music Week. Hearing “Inner Light” suggests Rockstar understands that Vice City can’t just be a rap and reggaeton town.

The footage also appears to include nightlife spaces inspired by Miami’s club ecosystem, and Rockstar already has experience bringing real DJs into “GTA” Online. At this point, walking into a GTA nightclub at 4 a.m. and finding a full John Summit set wouldn’t even feel far-fetched.

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Rockstar also has a direct connection to electronic music through CircoLoco Records, the label it launched with the global party brand Circoloco. That makes a deeper house and techno presence in “GTA VI” feel almost inevitable, even if rumors about a dedicated CircoLoco radio station remain unconfirmed. Rockstar already has the artists, the relationships, and the precedent. It would almost be strange not to use them.

The bigger question is how deep Rockstar is willing to go beyond obvious names. Rick Ross belongs in the game, but so do Trick Daddy, Trina, Denzel Curry, 2 Live Crew JT, Yung Miami, Ice Billion Berg and Ball Greezy. Dammit, put Pitbull and Flo Rida on that list too.

The real test will be whether Rockstar includes the records that make somebody from Miami or Broward stop playing for a second and say, “There’s no way they put this in GTA.” Miami bass, freestyle, deep cut Florida rap, Haitian music, salsa, dancehall and underground house should all have a place somewhere in Leonida.

Recreating Miami isn’t just about palm trees, rented Lamborghinis, alligators and people behaving terribly. You have to understand why different parts of South Florida sound different.

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So far, “GTA VI” seems closer than expected. Kodak’s being on the soundtrack may be the strongest sign yet, while the Latin music and electronic selections suggest Rockstar is thinking beyond the obvious. Whether that becomes proper representation won’t be clear until the full game and soundtrack arrive.

For now, Rockstar seems to understand how Florida sounds. The real question is whether it understands who made it sound that way.

Do you have a question you want Miami New Times to answer? Submit it here, and we may respond in our next Weekly WTF column.