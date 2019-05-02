Pot Smuggling Bay of Pigs Vet Facing Deportation After Four Decades Behind Bars

The world was different in 1980 when President Ronald Reagan came on national television and said that “leading medical researchers” have declared marijuana to be the “most dangerous drug in the United States” and that it needed to be eradicated.

That, of course, was before cocaine became the most dangerous drug, then crack, then meth, and then Fentanyl, You get the picture.



But that was the world that sent Cuban exile Antonio “Tony” Basaro to prison, where he remained for 39 years before he was released Wednesday to a Miami halfway house after serving the nation’s longest prison sentence for a nonviolent marijuana charge.

Basaro, age 84, is a former pilot who had been recruited by the CIA during the early 1960s to serve in the Bay of Pigs invasion, He is now facing deportation back to Cuba even though medical researchers hardly consider marijuana to be the most dangerous drug anymore; it is legalized for adult use in ten states and for medicinal use in 33 states, including Florida.

But the federal government still views it as a Schedule 1-controlled narcotic and considers it to have less medicinal value than cocaine, methamphetamine, and yes, even fentanyl, which was responsible for almost 30,000 overdose deaths in 2017. Those are all Schedule 2 drugs, after all.

Basaro was arrested and convicted in 1980 for smuggling 600,000 pounds of Colombian marijuana into the United States. He was sentenced to 60 years because he refused to cooperate with federal agents by ratting out other dealers, according to an NBC News article from 2016.

He said he made $1 million over two years of smuggling.

He was released after that draconian sentence was shortened. His family told New Times that he is not able to talk to the media until after June 11, which is when he is scheduled to attend an immigration hearing that will determine his fate.

He had been recruited by marijuana smugglers in Miami in 1977 for his aviation skills. That was a bit before the cocaine wars transformed Miami, not to mention Hollywood, with movies like Scarface and television shows like Miami Vice.

His family hopes his Bay of Pigs status will save him from deportation.