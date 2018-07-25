Hong Sang-soo Continues To Make a Mess of Things With The Day After

Well, there he goes again. Hong Sang-soo’s last couple of years have been absurdly prolific even by his standards, and now he’s back with The Day After, the third film he’s released stateside in six months. It’s not hard to see why he’s been so productive of late: The Day After continues the obsessively self-analytical (and often self-flagellating) tenor of Hong’s recent films, as he once again mulls the impact of his very public affair with star Kim Min-hee and the ensuing collapse of his marriage.

The Day After has little of the melancholy poetry of November’s On the Beach at Night Alone, which looked at the life of a young actress (played by Kim Min-hee herself) who had found herself adrift in the wake of a scandalous public romance with a noted older filmmaker. Nor does it offer the playful magic of Claire’s Camera, which had Isabelle Huppert wandering the beaches and cafes of Cannes, drifting guilelessly into a Korean film industry love triangle. This latest effort is in many ways a harsher, crueler work — perhaps because this time the emotional backbone of the film runs through the man in the relationship. He’s an acclaimed middle-aged writer and small publishing house owner named Kim Bong-wan (Kwon Hae-hyo), whom we see in the opening scene doing his damnedest not to answer his embittered wife’s questions about whether he’s having an affair.

The film’s intricate structure then mostly follows the protagonist’s experiences with two younger women, Ah-reum (Kim Min-hee), his beautiful assistant at the publishing house, and Chang-sook (Kim Sae-byeok), his previous beautiful assistant and former mistress. Telling his tale out of order, Hong allows us to see echoes between the two relationships, but without initially letting on whether the relationships we’re seeing will prove similar or in contrast to each other. We see Bong-wan talk to Ah-reum at the office, getting to know her and discussing grand issues of faith and love and the power of the written word. We see an agonizing conversation between Chang-sook and Bong-wan where she accuses him of cowardice for not telling his wife that he’s in love with another woman.