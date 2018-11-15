Rosamund Pike Dazzles, but A Private War Puts a Reporter Before Her Reporting

Hard-edged and harrowed, Rosamund Pike is magnificent in A Private War, the story of Marie Colvin, the behind-the-frontlines war reporter for England’s Sunday Times who died in Syria in 2012. Pike wears a black eye patch for much of the film and makes her voice husky, to suggest years of self-care via cigarettes. Her Colvin snarks and snarls at her editor and her unfaithful husband, and the men around her on her reporting tours of war zones — Lebanon, Sri Lanka — spend much of their time aghast at her methods: Rather than embed herself with western troops, she’s just going to strike out on her own, to meet civilians or rebel forces?

Pike’s Colvin is haunted by visions of carnage she has seen, sometimes imagining that her London home is a bombed-out shell of itself, that a little girl she once saw die is lying in her own bed. Colvin at first shakes off friends’ suggestion that she might be suffering from PTSD after losing that eye in Sri Lanka — she can’t let anything or anyone slow her down, keep her from exposing the horrors of wars the West knows nothing about. Her motivating belief: If she tells the world, the world might be moved to care.