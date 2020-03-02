 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Things To Do in Miami

 

Things To Do in Miami

Purdy Lounge's Reggae Night

Details

2020-03-02 22:30:00
10:30 p.m. March 2
Free

Location Info:

Blackbird Ordinary
729 SW First Ave.
Miami, FL  33130
305-671-3307
Little Havana
Directions
