Best Of Miami® 2022

The Best of Miami is New Times' annual celebration of the city, a compendium of hundreds of places we love to go, things we love to do and people we love to see in the Magic City. All year long, New Times editors and writers travel the town, checking out tips and chronicling the experiences that will make our biggest issue a must-read. Available in print and online: June 23, 2022.
On June 23 we’ll also reveal all the results from our popular Reader’s Poll, in which our readers offer their own opinions on what’s great about Miami. Voting for the Reader’s Poll opens on May 9, 2022 and the final deadline is June 9, 2022.
Browse the flipbook of our 2021 Best of Miami issue and see all of last year’s winners.