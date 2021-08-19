Best Of Miami® 2021

The Best of Miami is New Times' annual celebration of the city, a compendium of hundreds of places we love to go, things we love to do and people we love to see in the Magic City. All year long, New Times editors and writers travel the town, check out tips and note the experiences that will make our biggest issue a must-read. We’ll also reveal all the results from our popular Reader’s Poll. Available in print and online: September 2, 2021.
Browse the flipbook of our 2020 Best of Miami issue and see all of last year’s winners.