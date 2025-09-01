Best Suburban Bar
A great neighborhood bar must possess three primary features: stiff drinks, affordable grub, and friendly bartenders who double as therapists. And that’s precisely what you’ll find at the Mighty. Since opening its doors in 2014, the tavern on Coral Way has become a favorite among locals and transients alike, undoubtedly because the vibe is all about making you feel at ease. It’s the kind of joint where you can belly up to the bar in sweatpants and flip-flops and feel perfectly at home — a phenomenon that’s all too rare at this town’s posh bars and over-the-top eateries. While the atmosphere is no-frills, bar bites are pleasantly elevated. Nosh on deep-fried cauliflower tossed in an Asian sesame glaze ($12) or opt for the “Guava Burger, brimming with bacon and a guava sauce with cream cheese and white chocolate (trust us on this one!). For the quintessential Mighty experience, pair your eats with a house cocktail — say, the “Silver Bluff Southside,” crafted with berry-infused gin, mint, lime, blueberry, and strawberry ($12). You’ll feel right at home — if your home served delicious food and great drinks.