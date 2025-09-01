Best Sports Bar
Sneakerheads have a place to call their own thanks to Grails Sports Bar in Wynwood. Co-owned by Cocktail Cartel, Miami-based beverage consultants with a serious love of all things sports and sneakers, this sports bar was created with fanatics in mind. The bar’s name is an ode to sneaker collectors (“grails” being that one pair you’d do anything to get). Not surprisingly, plenty of sneakers are on display here, including the coveted “Back to the Future” Nike MAG and the Air Jordan ceramic replicas used to serve the menu’s most popular cocktail, “Satisfy Your Sole,” made with vodka, lime, watermelon, lemon verbena, and ginger ($14). All the cocktails are similarly topnotch, and the food is more elevated than you might expect — think cheeseburger dumplings ($13) or poke nachos ($18). When it comes time to actually watch the sports, over 60 TV monitors adorn the indoor and outdoor spaces, broadcasting every possible game or match with nary a bad seat to be found. For big pay-per-view events, there’s often a one-price open-bar option. True to Wynwood’s aesthetic, the many murals at Grails are constantly updated to reflect what’s currently happening in the wide world of sports — whether it’s Miami’s Super Bowl LIV, the tragic loss of Mamba, or tributes to our very own Miami Heat.