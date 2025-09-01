Best Happy Hour
Doraku
Any restaurant can knock a few bucks off the house wine and well booze and call it “happy hour.” But Doraku elevates the drinks door-buster to a new level. Every day from 5 to 7 p.m. — weekends included! — this Lincoln Road staple shows everyone else how its done. Four dollars gets you actual food like kurobuta sausage, crispy pig ears, and salmon harami. Another $4 buys you a Wynwood Brewing Co. La Rubia on draft. For $6, you can get a salmon or tuna roll, a margarita, sangria, or a lychee martini. Seven bucks buys you vegetable tempura, spicy-tuna rice, or shots of Ketel One or Don Julio. In other words, if you have a Hamilton in your pocket, you can actually get a drink and food. If you’re holding a Jackson, you can feast. Doraku may actually be the best deal in all of South Beach. Happy hour offered daily (except holidays) from 5 to 7 p.m.