Best Dive Bar
Let’s put it this way: Ted’s had a pink neon scripted sign way before it was trendy. The bar has been an iconic South Beach institution for over 30 years and is still open despite all the havoc that COVID-19 has wreaked on the industry. At Ted’s, there’s something comforting in the familiarity of the stale smells and dingy lighting, the random games of pool with strangers, the jukebox wars, and the familiar faces of bartenders. If you’re craving some dive bar nostalgia, you can order bar snacks like mozzarella sticks ($9.75), Ted’s Tex-Mex Nachos ($11.75), or the classic Hideaway Burger ($12.75) for eat-in or delivery. Ted’s also has a variety of beers by the bottle ($6 to $9), wines by the bottle ($32), mini liquor bottles ($11 to $18), and one-liter liquor bottles ($45 to $110) available to go. Leave it to Ted’s to still manage to deliver a shot and a beer to us during a global pandemic. We love them for it.