Best Dim Sum
Whether you sit down or take your dumplings to-go, this pint-size spot has you covered with two varieties of xiao long bao (AKA Shanghai soup dumplings) sure to please and burn the palate of any one of your friends or family. Stay classic with pork or step things up with an octet of steamy little purses filled with the sweet perfume of crab meat ($10). The aim, if you take them to go, is to get them home once they’ve cooled a bit — but not too much. Safely away from judging eyes, you can pierce the little pouches, releasing their glossy broth for your sipping enjoyment. You’re at home, so feel free to slurp as loud as you like. Nor must you contain the pain of an inevitable burn. Then move on to little fried purses filled with pork and pak choi or a bowl of blistering hot mapo tofu ($7). Be sure to bring home a sweet taro bubble tea ($4) to cool things down.