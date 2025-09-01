Best Croquetas
We’ve all been there. You spot it sometime around 11 a.m. in the lunchroom. It’s that three-hour-old, lukewarm tray of limp croquetas. You circle a couple of times. No one’s watching, right? Once sure of some degree of privacy, you continue your loop, slowly munching on mediocre croquetas until an almost embarrassing number of them vanish. Well, this ain’t that. The croquetas de bacalao ($2.50) from this longstanding cafeteria that now finds its surrounded by a growing number of apartment towers are things to be enjoyed hot, fresh, and with pride. You know it’s true because they’re not always available. But when they are, each hefty cylinder is packed with rich, salty cod and bound up with potato and spices. They’re best when freshly fried with a squirt of lime juice. They demand a certain amount of respect. These are not side-piece croquetas. These are not something to grab at the last minute and leave somewhere like discarded fast-food wrappers. These are fritters of the gods, and they will indeed lead to someplace those cold ones consumed in hiding could never show you.