Best Of Miami New Times® 2020 Winners

Eat & Drink

+ View All Categories
Categories
Best...
Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Brewery

J. Wakefield Brewing

Share Best Brewery
Share To

When Johnathan Wakefield opened his Wynwood brewery, there was already a buzz. The young brewer mounted a crowdfunding campaign to raise $55,000 and surpassed that goal within a day. The brewery is known for its sours, Berliner Weisse-style beers brewed with local fruits. Wakefield is fiercely proud of the fact that his 15-barrel brew house is completely independently owned and operated in a city that is rapidly filling with taprooms owned by the corporate players. Despite its small size, J. Wakefield is renowned among beer aficionados the world over, who flock to the Star Wars-themed taproom for its core brews and special releases. Wakefield is truly Miami in a glass.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Doughnuts

Happy Place Donuts

Share Best Doughnuts
Share To

Happy Place Donuts is one of the sweetest spots in Miami, devoted to specialty craft doughnuts that bring a unique flair to the classic doughy dessert. Along with a variety of specialty items, they offer other doughnut-inspired treats, such as the Hot & Happy Dough Balls ($3.25), inspired by the Italian street food, as well as handcrafted mojitos designed to pair with each doughnut. The brand’s prime Española Way location is a fun spot to enjoy a treat while sitting on the outdoor patio and courtyard. It also has a viewing window where customers can watch the doughnut-making process, allowing you to witness the magic firsthand. Happy Place is offering takeout and delivery, so you can bring all the joy of their doughnuts right into your home.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Dive Bar

Ted's Hideaway

Share Best Dive Bar
Share To

Let’s put it this way: Ted’s had a pink neon scripted sign way before it was trendy. The bar has been an iconic South Beach institution for over 30 years and is still open despite all the havoc that COVID-19 has wreaked on the industry. At Ted’s, there’s something comforting in the familiarity of the stale smells and dingy lighting, the random games of pool with strangers, the jukebox wars, and the familiar faces of bartenders. If you’re craving some dive bar nostalgia, you can order bar snacks like mozzarella sticks ($9.75), Ted’s Tex-Mex Nachos ($11.75), or the classic Hideaway Burger ($12.75) for eat-in or delivery. Ted’s also has a variety of beers by the bottle ($6 to $9), wines by the bottle ($32), mini liquor bottles ($11 to $18), and one-liter liquor bottles ($45 to $110) available to go. Leave it to Ted’s to still manage to deliver a shot and a beer to us during a global pandemic. We love them for it.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Suburban Bar

The Mighty

Share Best Suburban Bar
Share To

A great neighborhood bar must possess three primary features: stiff drinks, affordable grub, and friendly bartenders who double as therapists. And that’s precisely what you’ll find at the Mighty. Since opening its doors in 2014, the tavern on Coral Way has become a favorite among locals and transients alike, undoubtedly because the vibe is all about making you feel at ease. It’s the kind of joint where you can belly up to the bar in sweatpants and flip-flops and feel perfectly at home — a phenomenon that’s all too rare at this town’s posh bars and over-the-top eateries. While the atmosphere is no-frills, bar bites are pleasantly elevated. Nosh on deep-fried cauliflower tossed in an Asian sesame glaze ($12) or opt for the “Guava Burger, brimming with bacon and a guava sauce with cream cheese and white chocolate (trust us on this one!). For the quintessential Mighty experience, pair your eats with a house cocktail — say, the “Silver Bluff Southside,” crafted with berry-infused gin, mint, lime, blueberry, and strawberry ($12). You’ll feel right at home — if your home served delicious food and great drinks.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Sports Bar

Grails Sports Bar

Share Best Sports Bar
Share To

Sneakerheads have a place to call their own thanks to Grails Sports Bar in Wynwood. Co-owned by Cocktail Cartel, Miami-based beverage consultants with a serious love of all things sports and sneakers, this sports bar was created with fanatics in mind. The bar’s name is an ode to sneaker collectors (“grails” being that one pair you’d do anything to get). Not surprisingly, plenty of sneakers are on display here, including the coveted “Back to the Future” Nike MAG and the Air Jordan ceramic replicas used to serve the menu’s most popular cocktail, “Satisfy Your Sole,” made with vodka, lime, watermelon, lemon verbena, and ginger ($14). All the cocktails are similarly topnotch, and the food is more elevated than you might expect — think cheeseburger dumplings ($13) or poke nachos ($18). When it comes time to actually watch the sports, over 60 TV monitors adorn the indoor and outdoor spaces, broadcasting every possible game or match with nary a bad seat to be found. For big pay-per-view events, there’s often a one-price open-bar option. True to Wynwood’s aesthetic, the many murals at Grails are constantly updated to reflect what’s currently happening in the wide world of sports — whether it’s Miami’s Super Bowl LIV, the tragic loss of Mamba, or tributes to our very own Miami Heat.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Happy Hour

Doraku

Share Best Happy Hour
Share To

Any restaurant can knock a few bucks off the house wine and well booze and call it “happy hour.” But Doraku elevates the drinks door-buster to a new level. Every day from 5 to 7 p.m. — weekends included! — this Lincoln Road staple shows everyone else how its done. Four dollars gets you actual food like kurobuta sausage, crispy pig ears, and salmon harami. Another $4 buys you a Wynwood Brewing Co. La Rubia on draft. For $6, you can get a salmon or tuna roll, a margarita, sangria, or a lychee martini. Seven bucks buys you vegetable tempura, spicy-tuna rice, or shots of Ketel One or Don Julio. In other words, if you have a Hamilton in your pocket, you can actually get a drink and food. If you’re holding a Jackson, you can feast. Doraku may actually be the best deal in all of South Beach. Happy hour offered daily (except holidays) from 5 to 7 p.m.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Lunch

Motek Café

Share Best Lunch
Share To

It’s been a long morning. First there was the guy who brought back his Rolex Presidential complaining about a scratch. You saw his pictures on Instagram. What did he think was going to happen wakeboarding? Then there was the couple who wanted Cartier love bracelets, the ones with diamond, but didn’t want to pay for them. Some days it’d be easier to hawk lychees on the side of a road. Thankfully, beloved Israeli chef Einat Admony’s Motek Café sits on the ground floor of the Seybold Building and in this bright (but not jewelry-case-bright) space, you can relax with the flaky Yemeni flatbread called malawach ($9.95), a simple plate of hummus with pita ($8.95), or the heftier Arayes burger ($16.95) in which juicy Lebanese spiced beef is given a hard char on the grill, then packed into a pita. Eat slow, because afterward it’s back to the diamond mines.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Dim Sum

Dumpling King

Share Best Dim Sum
Share To

Whether you sit down or take your dumplings to-go, this pint-size spot has you covered with two varieties of xiao long bao (AKA Shanghai soup dumplings) sure to please and burn the palate of any one of your friends or family. Stay classic with pork or step things up with an octet of steamy little purses filled with the sweet perfume of crab meat ($10). The aim, if you take them to go, is to get them home once they’ve cooled a bit — but not too much. Safely away from judging eyes, you can pierce the little pouches, releasing their glossy broth for your sipping enjoyment. You’re at home, so feel free to slurp as loud as you like. Nor must you contain the pain of an inevitable burn. Then move on to little fried purses filled with pork and pak choi or a bowl of blistering hot mapo tofu ($7). Be sure to bring home a sweet taro bubble tea ($4) to cool things down.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Brunch

The Social Club

Share Best Brunch
Share To

Located in the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, The Social Club is an ideal spot to indulge in brunch. With an incredible view, versatile menu, handcrafted cocktails, and bottomless specials, it’s no wonder The Social Club is a beloved spot. The restaurant takes a creative spin on American classics, serving up dishes like cinnamon waffles ($14) and dry-aged burgers topped with truffle Thousand Island dressing ($19). The Social Club adds a personal, inventive touch to brunch dishes you already love, which makes its menu suitable for either sharing or individual courses. Beyond the food and cocktails, the atmosphere creates a backdrop of excitement and brightness. With a terrace view of Collins Avenue, it’s the perfect spot to sip a mimosa and relax. As it navigates the pandemic, the restaurant is taking extra cleaning and sanitizing precautions and offering socially distanced seating. The Social Club is also available for delivery or pick up, so you can recreate your own boozy brunch in your living room or on your patio.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Breakfast

El Bagel

Share Best Breakfast
Share To

El Bagel began as a labor of love and, despite its wild success, it remains so today. In the early days, founder Matteson Koche was determined to create the perfect bagel that was affordable, free of preservatives, and suitable for Miami’s humid climate, which isn’t always ideal for baking bagels. The result was a doughy treat that quickly gained a cult-like following. Koche focuses on quality, giving his food the attention and care it needs so he can serve up the best breakfast sandwiches at a reasonable price ($7.50 to $12.50). Everything is made fresh, so it’s not rare for the shop to close early after it’s sold out its inventory for the day. In addition to classic items, like the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich ($10) or a BLT ($9), El Bagel offers the kind of breakfast bagels you never knew you needed, like the King Guava ($10), which comes covered in guava marmalade. The shop is limited to takeout for now, but you can order online and pick up your breakfast before taking a nice walk along Biscayne Bay.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Bagels

Zak the Baker

Share Best Bagels
Share To

The question hung for years like a dense fog. “Do you serve bagels?” they would ask while standing in a line that sometimes stretched out of the bakery’s door and wrapped around its graffiti-splashed façade. For years, Zak Stern’s answer was no. Then one day in late 2019, Stern was there in a sunny corner of the bakery flipping circles of dough into hulking pots of boiling water spiked with honey. He spent months figuring out how to get onion flakes to stick and how to ensure each bagel had the burnished red-brown hue indicating a perfect bake. Eventually he got it, and despite the pandemic you can still cop a half dozen for nine bucks, or one split and slicked with cream cheese and a few slices of smoked salmon for $12.50. It was a long time coming, but baby, it was worth the wait.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Bar Miami

Esotico

Share Best Bar Miami
Share To

Miami is a tropical paradise, a perfect backdrop for sipping rum drinks garnished with tiny paper umbrellas and fuzzy flamingos fashioned from chenille. There’s only one maddening problem: Miami is sorely underpopulated with places to get a great tiki cocktail. It’s a sad state of affairs when places like Chicago, New York, and even Goose Bay in Canada have more tiki bars than Miami. Thankfully, barman Daniele Dalla Pola, Graziano Sbroggio, and the Graspa Group opened Esotico. Decorated with palm trees, bamboo, and pink neon, Esotico is the bar Miami needs. Here you’ll find all manner of cocktails — like the “Nu Mai Tai,” a take on the classic Trader Vic’s drink ($23 with a tiki mug you can take home) and the “Sexy Colada” ($12), a classic colada spiced up with a hint of ginger. If nothing else, these pandemic times entitle you to order the “Volcano Bowl” ($40), made with several rums and juices that serves up to three people, and drink it all yourself with absolutely no judgment (provided you don’t drive afterward). Be sure to check out Esotico’s line of limited-edition tiki mugs — including an awesome zombie Elvis. Open daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Pastelitos

El Indio Bakery

Share Best Pastelitos
Share To

In 2002, Maria and Gerardo Peraza, along with their children Heidy and Joel, bought this venerable Hialeah bakery, rumored to have been the first to open in La Ciudad que Progresa way back in 1975. Everyone has different standards when it comes to Cuban pastelitos. For some, it’s all about the crunch of the puff pastry. For others, it’s the filling and how much, or how little, that pastelería around the corner uses. Here, it’s the aroma of sugar, not yet caramelized and certainly never burnt, that draws you in and keeps you locked in place. Soon come hints of salty ham, likely from the mountain of croquetas, followed by coconut, and, depending on the day, a combination of savory aromas that flow out of a compact kitchen that turns out $5 platters of ropa vieja on Tuesday and arroz con pollo on Sundays.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Croquetas

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

Share Best Croquetas
Share To

We’ve all been there. You spot it sometime around 11 a.m. in the lunchroom. It’s that three-hour-old, lukewarm tray of limp croquetas. You circle a couple of times. No one’s watching, right? Once sure of some degree of privacy, you continue your loop, slowly munching on mediocre croquetas until an almost embarrassing number of them vanish. Well, this ain’t that. The croquetas de bacalao ($2.50) from this longstanding cafeteria that now finds its surrounded by a growing number of apartment towers are things to be enjoyed hot, fresh, and with pride. You know it’s true because they’re not always available. But when they are, each hefty cylinder is packed with rich, salty cod and bound up with potato and spices. They’re best when freshly fried with a squirt of lime juice. They demand a certain amount of respect. These are not side-piece croquetas. These are not something to grab at the last minute and leave somewhere like discarded fast-food wrappers. These are fritters of the gods, and they will indeed lead to someplace those cold ones consumed in hiding could never show you.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Arepa

La Latina

Share Best Arepa
Share To

A good Venezuelan-style arepa should offer an unleavened maize crunch and be neatly packed with fillings. But once you pick it up, it should also be something that you just can’t put down, for two reasons: 1) because it’s actually bursting at the seams, and 2) because that stuffing is just so tasty, it’s practically addictive. La Latina’s arepas fit those prerequisites, no matter what you choose: black beans and plantains, shredded beef and cheese, or chicken salad and avocado. In pre-COVID times, the modest shop offered these oh-so-satisfying sandwiches, a great post-club/pre-hangover remedy, practically 24/7 on the weekends. Now, like so many other things, we have them only until curfew. We soak up the booze with them — er, celebrate their quality — regardless.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Frita

Kush by Lokal

Share Best Frita
Share To

Purists say it’s OK to put a fried egg atop your frita but a slice of American cheese is a sin. One wonders, then, what purists might say about the frita at Matt Kuscher’s Wynwood craft-beer-and-burger joint adorned with a graffiti mural of Kaptain Kush, Miami’s one and only weed-powered superhero. Here the frita ($15) holds on to its chorizo-beef patty but is slicked with guava jelly and melted Gruyère cheese and stuffed with potato sticks and crisp bacon. The fluffy Cuban roll is swapped out for pressed sweet bread that arrives with a buttery crunch. Blasphemy, you say? Nonsense. We call it progress, we call it delicious. And then we call a cardiologist.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Tacos

Taquiza

Share Best Tacos
Share To

What started as a takeaway taco stall on the ground floor of a South Beach hostel has morphed into a small empire that now spans the city. Despite it all, Taquiza still draws its strength from the blue-corn tortillas chef/owner Steve Santana began churning out years ago. Today, the standbys remain the standbys. The carnitas (three for $10.50) are delightfully juicy, the al pastor ($12) offer delicate sweetness and smoke, and the chapulines ($15) combine tart spice and crunch with a heap of rich guacamole. Of course, one must never forget the totopos ($7). These chips, best paired with guacamole, are the Mexican equivalent of a croissant — all flake and crunch outside, and pillowy, rich, and moist within. You’ll never look at a chip the same way again.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Ceviche

La Mar at Mandarin Oriental

Share Best Ceviche
Share To

Though it’s a common item on many a Miami menu, ceviche is a dish that’s deceptively difficult to execute. At La Mar inside Brickell Key’s Mandarin Oriental hotel, the classic Peruvian creation is the star of the show. La Mar was brought to Miami by chef Gastón Acurio, who’s often referred to as the godfather of Peruvian cuisine. Here, Acurio’s prodigy Diego Oka executes ceviches that are both delicious and a visual masterpiece on the plate. Options include ceviche carretillero with grouper, shrimp, octopus, crispy calamari, sweet potato, choclo, cancha, and spicy leche de tigre ($23); an Asian-inspired tiradito nikkei made with tuna tataki tiradito, green onion, tamarind leche de tigre, sesame butter, and pickled vegetables ($19); and the stunningly inventive tiradito bachiche, a dish inspired by Oka’s travels that’s made with fluke tiradito, 24-month Parmesan leche de tigre, colatura, garlic chips, and basil oil ($19). You won’t find Parmesan cheese in any traditional ceviche, but here it brings together a symphony of flavors that play on your taste buds with orchestral precision.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Ramen

Ichimi

Share Best Ramen
Share To

With two locations and nine delicious kinds of ramen on the menu — including curry, dandan, and vegetarian, in addition to the house and spicy miso flavors — Ichimi was riding a wave of popularity when the pandemic hit. But the restaurant didn’t let coronavirus stop it from serving loyal customers its signature bowls filled to the brim with broth, noodles, proteins, egg, and vegetables. Pivoting smartly, it started packaging cooked ingredients in to-go bowls and signature broths in separate containers, so nothing would get soggy along the way. And management made the equally good decision to use its own (free) delivery service, which never dawdles. When you want Ichimi ramen — which you do, often, once you’ve had it — you get Ichimi ramen. Pandemic or no pandemic.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Mac ‘N’ Cheese

Finka Table & Tap

Share Best Mac ‘N’ Cheese
Share To

Finka Table & Tap, West Kendall’s holy grail, may specialize in Cuban-Korean-Peruvian fusion, but it’s a sleeper hit for where to find out-of-this-world mac ‘n’ cheese in Miami. What might possibly be the most comforting food in the world is taken to another loving level at Finka Table & Tap. It’s not overly fancy or showy, but the mountain-size mound o’ mac at Finka ($10) features three different kinds of cheese, creating a sauce that’s just the right mix of gooey and creamy. Then it’s topped with carne asada, bacon, and chopped scallions to add a slight crunch to the sizzling skillet of cheesy goodness. Then the most crucial component that sets this mac ‘n’ cheese apart: aji amarillo. A well-known ingredient in Peruvian cuisine, this yellow pepper adds a kick that sends this dish over the top, creating the equivalent of a warm hug with every single bite.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Fried Chicken

Jacqueline's Fried Chicken

Share Best Fried Chicken
Share To

There’s something about the fried fowl from the Dominican Republic, better known as pica pollo, that hits like nothing else. Perhaps it’s the aroma: Straight chicken fat, and none of the whiffs of burnt oil you’ll find in other places. Maybe it’s the skin, not at all greasy, and shatteringly crisp. And the meat — oh, the glorious meat! Just imagine if before he created his monster, Dr. Frankenstein put in some time crossing chickens with the ultra-fatty cows of Kobe, Japan. (Yes, it’s that juicy.) Jacqueline’s is just one part of a family operation that stretches across the city, filling fried-chicken freaks’ needs with simple, affordable fare that’s a world away from the high-priced imports that have invaded our shores in recent years. Don’t even wait until you get back to your place. Hit a piece of chicken with some hot sauce when you get back to your car, savor, then cool your tongue with a bite or two of fried green plantains before heading home.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Martini

Espresso martini at Pani

Share Best Martini
Share To

The espresso martini is the little black dress of cocktails. Perfect for all occasions, a proper espresso martini has caffeine to perk you up and vodka to mellow you out, making it the one to have before dinner, to end the evening, paired with brunch, or just because you want one. The Pani espresso martini ($14) goes one step further in pleasure by adding a touch of chocolate. Vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, Kahlúa, crème de cacao, and a full shot of espresso are shaken, strained into a coup glass, and garnished with cocoa and a coffee bean. It’s elegant and satisfying. Pair it with one of Pani’s cakes or just sit on the patio and sip.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Not-So-Cheap-Thrill

Omakase at Sushi by Bou

Share Best Not-So-Cheap-Thrill
Share To

If you prefer your thrills prepared right in front of you, Sushi by Bou is where it’s at. The thrills don’t come cheap here, but don’t let the hefty price tag deter you, as it comes with the promise of sensational sushi and an experience you won’t soon forget. At Sushi by Bou, located in the former Versace mansion, you’ll be treated to an intimate omakase dinner at a bar with seating for four or eight. “Omakase” means “I will leave it to you,” which is where the thrill comes in: The head omakase chef stands in the center of the bar, whipping up 17 courses of handcrafted nigiri that are left completely up to his discretion. He will decide whether your taste buds get to savor hamachi, Japanese uni, hotate, unagi or a variety of other fresh fish. You get to decide which one you will obsess over most. There’s a time limit to all this indulgence: Depending on which session you book, you will have either 30 or 60 minutes to eat all of the scrumptious sushi — and finish that bottle of sake while you’re at it.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Late-Night Dining

Mary's Coin Laundry & Deli

Share Best Late-Night Dining
Share To

If Miami is a global crossroad, then Mary’s, which never closes, is a crossroad within a crossroad. Here, in the middle of the night, you can find regular folks doing their laundry while munching on a croqueta or some drunk young professional from the Grove grabbing a late-night snack. During the day, families pop in for an armful of cold drinks while someone else stops in for a quick Cuban sandwich on a 15-minute break from work. The blue awning and hum of the traffic offers a special kind of solace, a moment of relaxation, even as construction thumps all around and a pair of tires occasionally shriek. Never fret. With a medianoche ($5) in hand, all of the concerns about what you may have done earlier that night, or what you might have to slog through in a haze in the day ahead slip away.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Coffeehouse

Vice City Bean

Share Best Coffeehouse
Share To

It’s tempting to call Roland Baker, the cofounder of this industrial specialty coffee shop at the nexus of Wynwood, Downtown, and Edgewater, the mayor, but given how backward most Miami mayors are we’ll save the compliment. Instead, rest easy knowing that in an era when coffee shops embrace an aloof millennial hipster motif and staff that seem unwilling to utter more than a curt, monosyllabic greeting, Baker is a kind of coffee man of yesteryear. He knows each one of his regulars, and soon-to-become regulars, by name. He knows what they do, how many kids they have, what they’ve been up to lately, and best of all who in the room they will get along with and can perhaps make a few bucks with. Of course, a slice of almond cake ($4) and the espresso and tonic ($6.25) are a perfect afternoon pick-me-up, but it’s the fact that Vice City has a true personality, thanks to those behind the counter, that makes it extra special.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Sweet Shop

OMG Brigadeiros

Share Best Sweet Shop
Share To

Beneath a ceiling painted to resemble melting chocolate dripping onto bright pink walls, watch the team at this Coral Gables dessert and gift house carefully stir and then roll up the scrumptious condensed-milk base that makes up brigadeiros — the irresistible, bite-size Brazilian treats that come in flavors such as classic chocolate covered with sprinkles, dulce de leche, key lime, and cookies-and-cream. The confections are sold by the unit ($1.80) and in an assortment of gift boxes. Brazilian-born brothers Pedro and Luciano Brilho also entice guests with delectable milkshakes, gooey chocolate cappuccinos, and cakes, including jar options for the calorie-conscious. The shop offers same-day delivery and catering for special events.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Key Lime Pie

dbakers Sweet Studio

Share Best Key Lime Pie
Share To

Fresh key limes? Check! Buttery spiced graham cracker crust? Check! Controversially delicious Italian meringue topping? Check! The battle between meringue and whipped cream runs deep when it comes to the perfect key lime pie, but there’s a clear winner at dbakers. This tangy slice of heaven comes topped with a mile-high mountain of meringue that gives each bite the ideal sweet to tart ratio. Owned and operated by twin brothers who have mastered the art of macarons, cakes, and a variety of confections, they left no stone unturned when creating their version of a quintessential South Florida favorite. It’s available by the slice ($7) or a whole pie that’s enough for 15 servings or one really big sweet tooth ($45). Calling ahead to reserve this tasty treat is recommended as it’s known to fly off the display shelves.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Ice Cream

Serendipity Creamery

Share Best Ice Cream
Share To

Serendipity’s ice creams are made from scratch in small batches to ensure every bite is as flavorful as possible. Unique flavors like lavender orange — made with real lavender! — and breakfast cereal are complemented by classics, including traditional vanilla and sweet pistachio. Serendipity also offers a series of sorbets, as well as house-made marshmallows and peanut butter cups. Dedicated to the community, the shop sources local ingredients, including beer, coffee, and flowers, to infuse into various ice cream flavors whenever possible.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Desserts

Vicky's House

Share Best Desserts
Share To

Think of this Coconut Grove dessert parlor as an ’80s-inspired time warp. When you walk inside, you’ll transport yourself into a whole other world — and that’s the point. Matt Kuscher, founder of Vicky’s House and its parent company, Kush Hospitality, began the project with a vision: to recreate his childhood home and the sweet comfort of his mother’s treats. The result is this magical dessert spot, equipped with good vibes and a retro attitude. Vicky’s expertise is over-the-top milkshakes ($15) with frosted rims and wild ingredients, from cola gummies and homemade blondies to bacon-glazed doughnuts and caramel popcorn. Vicky’s also partners with local vendors, offering ice cream sandwiches made with ice cream from Dasher & Crank and savory snacks from Miami Smokers.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Bakery

Zak the Baker

Share Best Bakery
Share To

This iconic Wynwood establishment is hard to miss — literally. Painted with the bold letters “BAKERY,” the colorful exterior leads inside to a place that is much more than that. Zak the Baker goes beyond what’s expected of a bakery, offering a variety of handmade pastries, artful toasts, and delicious soups and salads with a hint of Mediterranean flavor. Since the bakery came on the scene in 2012, owner Zak Stern has kept the establishment as fresh as its bread by incorporating new recipes for dough, pastries, and entrées. Most recently, he introduced a falafel pop-up with a limited menu and a ton of flavor, highlighting traditional falafel and shawarma served in homemade pita bread. In a sense, this is what makes Zak The Baker unique: an unwavering commitment to the comfort and magic of traditional yet delicious foods, even during a pandemic. And it’s not just the food that makes Zak the Baker the best bakery — it’s the compassion and dedication that goes into each batch of whatever he and his staff is baking. With every bite, you can taste the time and care that was part of the process.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Juice Bar

Raw Juce

Share Best Juice Bar
Share To

Whether you’re looking for a seven-day juice cleanse or a quick, nutritious lunch, Raw Juce has you covered. With a versatile menu, this homegrown chain serves a smorgasbord of options for health-crazed customers. What sets Raw Juce apart is that it looks beyond juice, despite what the name suggests. A dive into the menu reveals innovative cold brew options, savory protein bowls, oatmeal parfaits, and other plant-based treats — all made with organic ingredients. With nine locations in Florida, Raw Juce’s mission is to make plant-based eating approachable and undeniably delicious.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Bloody Mary

The "Bloody Sunrise" at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Share Best Bloody Mary
Share To

The bloody mary is the official cocktail of brunch. There’s something about that first sip of the tangy, slightly spicy cocktail that goes right to your soul and tackles even the mightiest of hangovers. You can get a bloody just about anywhere, but why not go to the source? The first bloody mary was made in 1934 at the St. Regis New York’s King Cole bar. Bartender Fernand Petiot perfected the recipe, using vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire, Tabasco, black pepper, cayenne pepper, celery salt, and lemon juice. The recipe is used today at all St. Regis hotels — with a twist. Each location tweaks the recipe to reflect its environs. The St. Regis Bal Harbour’s version is called the “Bloody Sunrise” ($19), a clever play on the original with extra citrus and a vegetable pincho garnish. It’s a zesty way to start any day — or end a long night.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Chicken Wings

Sports Grill

Share Best Chicken Wings
Share To

Sports Grill is a longtime local favorite, so much so that it has seven locations spanning South Florida since the first one opened over 30 years ago. With a nondescript name like Sports Grill, this neighborhood spot is unassuming, but the wings are our pick for the city’s best. They offer eight different styles, from buffalo to barbecue to jerk, plus some signature recipes, like the Miami Heat and Dale Style wings. But the classic option, and house favorite for decades, is the special grilled wings. They’re dipped in a vinegar-based sauce, charbroiled with just the right amount of crispiness, then finished with a light brushing of Sports Grill’s mildly spiced secret sauce, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side. As far as COVID-friendly offerings go, the South Miami location on Sunset Drive has outdoor seating available and also offers takeout, so you can bring the taste of football season home this year.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Aperol Spritz

Smith & Wollensky

Share Best Aperol Spritz
Share To

“Best Aperol Spritz” is a new category for 2020, and it’s one we felt was appropriate for the Miami lifestyle. A light and refreshing drink, the spritz is great for brunching, lunching, boating, or even just an afternoon of day drinking. This Italian aperitif is best enjoyed outdoors on a sunny day, which happens to be even more convenient for the world we currently live in. With all those factors considered, Smith & Wollensky is the move. It can be tricky creating the perfect ratio of bitter Aperol to high-quality Italian prosecco, then topping it off with club soda and a slice of fresh orange. If there’s too much soda, the drink tastes watered-down and doesn’t last. Smith & Wollensky uses LaLuca prosecco to create a well-balanced spritz for $17. With the restaurant’s coveted location in South Pointe Park, dining here lends itself to fun people-watching with a backdrop of cruise ships coming in and out of port. If you squint a little while taking in the view of the rocky shoreline against the cerulean water, it’s almost as if you’re on the Amalfi Coast.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Mojito

Cafe La Trova

Share Best Mojito
Share To

You might think it’s the retro-Cuban décor and the authentic cantinero-style bartenders that make the mojito at Little Havana’s Cafe La Trova the most refreshing mojito in Miami. It’s a traditional mojito — made simply with white rum, sugar, lime, soda, and mint — and one that transports the imbiber to an instant tropical state of mind. See, it’s not just the surface stuff. Each and every mojito here is made using unimpeachable cantinero technique — meaning with care, but also passion, a little flair, and a whole lot of intention. Spearheaded by bartender Julio Cabrera and recently ranked No. 70 on Drinks International’s 50 Best Bars list, Cafe La Trova offers this mojito for $7 during its happy hour, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Cocktails

Sala'o

Share Best Cocktails
Share To

This Hemingway-themed restaurant has a fine seafood-centric menu, but it’s the cocktails that make this Calle Ocho secret a “must.” Cocktail powerhouses Ben Potts and Gui Jaroschy, under their Halcyon Beverages brand, have created a cocktail menu that pays tribute to the Cuba of bygone days — the one Hemingway loved so much. The iconic author was famed for being the inspiration for the Hemingway daiquiri, created by Constantino Ribailagua at the El Floridita in Havana in the 1920s. Here, the drink is given new life as the Hemingway #4 ($13). Do not miss Salao’s gin-and-tonic cart, from which the bartender will make you a gin and tonic tableside — say, the “Varadero,” with Hendrick’s gin, Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic water, lemon, olive, and fresh rosemary; or the “Ancon,” with Hendrick’s Orbium gin, Fever-Tree elderflower tonic water, dried lime, cucumber, and roses ($15 each). At Sala’o the simple gin and tonic becomes liquid performance art.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Bar Food

Reunion Ktchn Bar

Share Best Bar Food
Share To

Bar food usually consists of rubbery mozzarella sticks, limp fries, and chicken wings. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Reunion, tucked inside a strip mall across from a smoothie joint, has the food you need for an elevated bar experience. Wagyu sliders are topped with rich Manchego and sautéed onions ($15); saganaki is doused with brandy and set aflame ($13); and a flatbread is topped with tender short rib and shiitake mushrooms ($16). The result: familiar bites and snacks made with elevated ingredients that mark the difference between forgettable and memorable. Reunion also makes a fantastic martini and offers a good list of wines by the glass — because your bar food needs a liquid companion. Open daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Rooftop Bar

The Citadel

Share Best Rooftop Bar
Share To

Take in the city’s lesser-known sights atop the Citadel, located in the heart of Little Haiti. Equipped with ample socially distanced seating and umbrellas to curb the heat, this sprawling patio is Miami’s best rooftop bar. The current menu is curated by Zabdi Cobon of the Sylvester bar and features cocktails like the “Lychee With Me,” made with vodka, sake, St-Germain, cucumber, lemon, and bitters. The venue also houses an eclectic food hall where patrons can enjoy pizza from Ash! Pizza Parlor, barbecue from Society BBQ, and burgers from USBS. Gone are the days of jostling through a crowded bar, so make sure to secure a reservation online well in advance as space is limited. Happy hour runs Wednesday to Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Wine Shop

LUCIO/Wine Shop

Share Best Wine Shop
Share To

Originally sited in Miami Shores, LUCIO relocated to a new shopping plaza just south of El Portal in 2019. Opening in both small villages alone would make this family-owned boutique spot pioneering. But the wines, chosen by namesake Chef Lucio Bueno, is what truly makes the business outstanding. He looks for small natural, organic, and family producers, so you’re likely to find wines from Chile’s ¡No es Pituko! to Vienna’s Zum Martin Sepp. Thanks to COVID, the bottles are now all racked at the front, and only the 19-year-old resident cat gets to roam the store. Regardless, you’ll leave with vintages that only require you remove your mask to savor.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Wine Bar

Abaco Wines & Wine Bar

Share Best Wine Bar
Share To

After a long day of shopping at Dior and Gucci, you’re going to need to fortify yourself with a glass of wine before peeking at your credit-card statement. Abaco Wines may look like a high-end wine shop, but what you may not know is that it also sells its bounty by the glass. This gorgeous, minimalist store is stocked with thousands of bottles and offers wines by the glass, cheese plates, and tastings. The staff is knowledgeable, so it’s almost certain you’ll find a new favorite. Try something new — an Italian red, say, with a smoky finish that speaks of the volcanic ash that fertilizes the soil in which the grapes are grown, or a chardonnay from France. Take home a bottle (or enjoy it at Abaco for a modest corkage fee). Open daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Bar Broward

Rooftop at 1 WLO

Share Best Bar Broward
Share To

Ride the elevator to the top of the One West Las Olas building in downtown Fort Lauderdale and you’ll find a swanky outdoor patio, perfect for cocktailing. Though its seventh-floor location doesn’t qualify for skyscraper status, you’ll still have a bird’s-eye view of the lights of Las Olas and the Middle River. If stunning views aren’t your thing, just take in the boxwood trees as you relax on plush chairs or huddle around a fire pit on one of those cold South Florida nights when the temps plunge below 65 degrees. Sip cocktails ($14) like the “Zaddy” (rum, apple, thyme, and pineapple) or the “Violet Sky” (vodka, violet liqueuer, blackberry, and sage) and watch the sun set. The Rooftop takes reservations for parties of six or fewer, so you’re guaranteed a seat even though the lounge has reduced its capacity. Open Thursday through Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Bar Miami Beach

Bob's Your Uncle

Share Best Bar Miami Beach
Share To

Recent arrival Bob’s Your Uncle, like many Miami Beach denizens, hails from New York City, where its older sibling originated in 2015. But don’t let this hole-in-the-wall’s import status deter you from partaking of its quirky, Normandy Isle neighborhood vibe. The bar is festooned with framed images of Bobs past and present, from Hope to De Niro to Sponge. The cocktails are cheap and well made – the menu is divided into spritzes ($9), mules ($10), and cocktails ($11). You can get a Genesee Cream Ale or a Jell-O shot for $3. (When’s the last time you went to a bar that served Jell-O shots? The correct answer is “too long ago” but that’s about to change, isn’t it?) Keep the party going with a burger from Cheeseburger Baby, which has popped up in the kitchen. It’s just like the Cheers bar, only everybody only knows one name, and that name is Bob. Open 3 p.m. to 3 p.m. (or curfew) daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Outdoor Dining

Wave at 1 Beach Club

Share Best Outdoor Dining
Share To

This category has taken on a more urgent meaning in 2020, and our pick is one of its newest exemplars. Wave is less of a restaurant and more of a staycation. Swaying palms and the soft kiss of sea air greet you as you work your way to your spot. Choose a table or lounge on a comfortable sofa — let your mood be your guide. The menu, self-described as sea-to-table, features a raw bar — and much more. The mezze platter is great for sharing, a generous display of labneh, white-bean hummus, roasted pepper muhammara, vegetables, and lavash, served on a board ($35). Order a frosé ($16) and thank your lucky stars that you’re in Miami Beach. Open Friday through Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Aventura

Ornos Estiatorio

Share Best Restaurant Aventura
Share To

Michael Mina has created two of the most successful steakhouses in Miami. Now, the California-based restaurateur tackles Mediterranean fare with Ornos Estiatoro. The dining room, tinted in hues of blues and whites, resembles a tavern on a Greek island more than a mall restaurant. Whether dining inside or on the spacious outdoor patio, you’ll find bright flavors infused with lemon and oregano. Start with a trio of spreads ($19) like tzatziki, hummus, and tirokafteri (whipped feta), while perusing the menu. Mina is known for the way he lovingly treats meats, so the grilled lamb chops ($47) are a succulent bet. But prepare to be tempted by the restaurant’s own fish sommelier, who’ll wheel over a cart filled with fresh local fish and Mediterranean varieties that are flown in daily. The pièce de resistance at Ornos may be the Maine lobster pasta, a shareable feast that consists of a whole Maine lobster served on a bed of linguine tossed in a slightly piquant sauce of fresh tomatoes, Greek brandy, and oregano ($48). Open Tuesday through Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Design District/Midtown

Le Jardinier

Share Best Restaurant Design District/Midtown
Share To

Le Jardinier is the way you want to eat. Ensconced in a small verdant courtyard scattered with white tables in a dead-end corner of the Design District, this hideaway is a garden within a garden. The restaurant, which is part of but also separate from the culinary empire of the late great Joël Robuchon, reflects its elemental décor with the expertly sourced produce that forms the heart and soul of its vegetable-forward cuisine. Purely vegan dishes are few and far between, but it’s the attention paid to each and every ingredient — as opposed to just the protein on the plate — that elevates seemingly straightforward dishes to breathtaking. It’s the way the vegetables are trimmed, peeled, blanched, poached, compressed, caramelized, whipped, puréed, roasted, rested, and served that turns humble combinations like fig, swordfish, and fennel ($28) and farro with parsnip, mushrooms, and hazelnuts ($22) into objects of edible luxury.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Wynwood

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

Share Best Restaurant Wynwood
Share To

Too often in Miami, Jamaica’s fragrant and perfect-for-hot-weather cuisine finds itself relegated to hole-in-the-wall status. Perhaps it’s just the Miami developers who overcharge overhyped chefs who cook overhyped cuisine. Everyone makes a buck and the diners suffer. Luckily, the owners of Dukunoo, a West African word for “sweet thing,” bucked the trend and put pristine island fare smack in the heart of Wynwood. Under the watchful eye of owners Shrusan Gray, Leonie McKoy, and Rodrick Leighton, the kitchen turns out assertive version of classics like oxtails with broad beans and crispy onions ($36), as well as fun spins on them like ackee rolls with crispy snapper and escovitch vegetables ($16) alongside a jerk stand with chicken ($23), pork shoulder ($26) — or a bit of everything with fried plantains and slaw for $68.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Miami Beach

Macchialina

Share Best Restaurant Miami Beach
Share To

There’s no better time than now to enjoy this longstanding South Beach Italian spot, helmed by Jacqueline and Michael Pirolo. While the latter handles the kitchen alongside a legendary team of pasta makers, the former has become one of the city’s best-loved sommeliers. Here, the impulse for everyone is to pay attention to the pasta and only the pasta. Thursday nights before the pandemic were something of legend, with all of Pirolo’s creations available for a mere $10 a pop. The novel coronavirus changed everything, but you can still get the Pirolos’ fantastic pastas and pours in a onetime parking lot that’s been transformed into gustatory oasis where, for a brief moment, you can forget all that’s bad in the world and indulge in how things will be again.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Downtown

Niu Kitchen x Arson

Share Best Restaurant Downtown
Share To

When the pandemic descended over Miami in March, Deme Lomas and Karina Iglesias smartly — if out of necessity — combined their two downtown Miami spots into one space that offers the best of Spain, the delicious and inventive creations that spring out of Lomas’ head and kitchen, and a list of natural wines to shepherd your palate through a fermented wonderland. So sit, enjoy a few pours, polish off a cold tomato soup ($13); some foie gras with honey bread, apple textures, raspberries, and almond powder ($19); and try to forget — if only for a moment — the insanity held at bay by those glass doors. P.S.: Buy a round of beers for the kitchen for $5. Never a bad investment.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant South Miami-Dade

Mi'talia Kitchen + Bar

Share Best Restaurant South Miami-Dade
Share To

Top Chef vets Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis, the married duo behind Stiltsville Fish Bar and the southern comfort-food spot Root & Bone, have brought Miami yet another eatery. Mi’talia offers a family-friendly atmosphere that transports you to Italy’s countryside. The menu is a compilation of fresh Italian flavors, emphasizing small plates, wood-fired pizzas, pastas, and shareable entrées. Stone-oven lasagna ($19) and veal Parmesan ($32) are classic preparations made with house-made, forever-simmered tomato sauce and fresh pasta. But no visit to Mi’talia is complete without ordering the sunflower pizza, whose toppings of cherry tomatoes, yellow squash, lemon zest, mint-and-pistachio pesto, ricotta, and sunflower seeds are arranged in the form of — well, order it and see for yourself. An early-in-the-week visit will net you daily deals like half-price bottles of wine (Monday), pizza night (Tuesday), and $12 pasta dishes every Wednesday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Coral Gables

Bachour

Share Best Restaurant Coral Gables
Share To

The masses flock to this quaint industrial spot just north of Miracle Mile for pastry wizard Antonio Bachour’s bon bons, petits gateaux, entremets, macarons, and viennoiserie. Take one look and it’s obvious why. They’re perfection in sugar, so flawless it feels criminal to jab a fork through any one of the precious treats lit like jewels inside their glass classes. Match them with the savory dishes produced by the kitchen overseen by Herbert Schulz and Clark Bowen, and you’re cocooned in elegance and well-executed comfort. The chefs at Bachour eschew the frou-frou, preferring to perfect the plates you know and love, the ones you turn to in times of joy and sadness, and to turn them into the best versions of themselves. You will never again look at Cuban sandwich the same way after you chomp through Bachour’s iteration with prosciutto cotto, porchetta, turkey breast, pickles, Swiss cheese, and yellow mustard ($17). That pasta you boil for the family on Wednesday night will make you pine for Bachour’s orecchiette bolognese with ricotta and breadcrumbs ($22). Do not be sad, just place your order. Note: Bachour recently opened an outpost in Downtown Doral.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Coconut Grove

The Original Daily Bread Marketplace

Share Best Restaurant Coconut Grove
Share To

Long before Coconut Grove looked north toward Brickell’s skyline while also grumbling about its own concrete-and-glass spires, the Mazzawi family began offering the neighborhood a delightful array of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare as well as a place to purchase all sorts of sundries from the part of the world that stretches from the Greek Islands past the Arabian Peninsula. Take a peek in the refrigerators that line the back wall of the space for seasonal specialties like green almonds while you wait for a falafel platter with fritters that balance emerald-green interiors fragrant with parsley and sumac with a crisp shell and a fluffy interior. Then there are the sweets — oh, the glorious sweets. Choose from four kinds of baklava ($1.50 to $1.75), cashew-filled mini roses (75 cents), the rosewater- and syrup-soaked semolina cake called namoura ($1.50), and more than a dozen other kinds of treats that will make you forget about the high price of cupcakes and macarons.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Brickell

NAOE

Share Best Restaurant Brickell
Share To

As the city by the river has grown and changed, Kevin Cory’s move from Sunny Isles Beach to Brickell Key some years ago has been a boon to the neighborhood and his compact omakase spot continues to thrive even as other places pour in and out. Seasonal seafood like whelk, a whole universe of snapper, and even sea cucumber, is regularly flown in from Japan. Each meal (priced at $250 per person, plus service charge and sales tax) commences with a perfectly crafted bento box that includes rice, raw sliced fish, and a smattering of lightly seasoned local vegetables, then launches into an omakase progression the likes of which are rarely seen in these parts. Cory began his training at the age of 19 and for more than a decade has been Miami’s greatest, and quietest one-man show. Pay attention to everything here, even the soy sauce. The heady stuff hails from the Cory family’s nearly-200-year-old brewery in the tiny town of Oono on the shores of the Sea of Japan. If you want to see what leaving no detail overlooked truly means, look no further.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Waterfront Restaurant

Lido Bayside Grill

Share Best Waterfront Restaurant
Share To

Considering that Miami is a city known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-blue oceans, there aren’t as many waterfront restaurants as one might think. That’s what makes Lido Bayside Grill at the Standard Hotel so unique. Perched along Biscayne Bay, it’s situated on the water, but it’s also located behind the posh hotel’s tropical oasis on the Venetian Islands. The perfect place to bring visitors, Lido has the perks of being on South Beach with a more remote island vibe. The Japanese izakaya-style menu has a fresh take, and the healthy juice drinks and ice cold frosés are always flowing. Whether you show up to take in a sensational sunset or simply to enjoy the salty sea breeze, this slice of heaven has everything you could want when dining by the water.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Hollywood

The Tipsy Boar

Share Best Restaurant Hollywood
Share To

Picture the Cheers bar with 40 beers on tap and a wood-burning pizza oven. Go ahead; we’ll wait. OK, you pretty much get the gist of Tipsy Boar. This Hollywood gastropub opened in 2002 and is still going strong thanks to its friendly staff, bartenders who can make a proper cocktail, and a menu of pub favorites. You can’t go wrong with chicken wings or a burger but we encourage you to try something more interesting, like the Tipsy Boar burger, made with a boar patty and fresh bacon ($14), or crispy Peking duck wings with apple slaw ($14). Wood-fired pizzas arrive with a nice char and pair well with an IPA or other selection from the ever-rotating taps. Open every day, the Tipsy Boar offers a large, covered patio complete with TV monitors for your game-watching pleasure.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Steakhouse

Fiorito

Share Best Steakhouse
Share To

More than 30 years have passed since Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” ignited Argentina’s 2-1 victory over England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup. To this day, soccer, er futból fans remain incensed at how the brash Argentinean cheated to secure the wine. The five-foot, five-inch footballer’s mug graces the walls of this Little Haiti hideaway that celebrates meat like no other place in town. The dishes brothers Maximiliano and Cristian Alvarez are putting out could make you forgive even Maradona’s sins. Creamy, roasted sweetbreads are veneered with a gorgeous, smoky crust highlighted by a fragrant leek chimichurri ($9). A trio of house-made sausages ($12) become the new standard by which you will judge all sausages. The way they keep a steak Milanese ($15) so tender and juicy inside with such a shatteringly crisp crust defies all logic. Of course the churrasco ($25) and bife de chorizo ($25) are perfectly seasoned and seared, and large enough to satiate even the most aggressive carnivore. Wash it all down with a bottle (or two) of malbec.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Seafood Restaurant

Sonia's Seafood Restaurant

Share Best Seafood Restaurant
Share To

For decades, Sonia’s has been a tropical oasis right where the world needs it most: on a canal in suburban West Miami-Dade where the traffic is gridlocked and the Everglades loom a few miles away. See, when you’re on the beach, you’re already in paradise. It’s easy. Not so when you’re way out on SW Eighth Street. But when you step past the signs offering Presidente beer, hear the salsa music blaring, and see your plastic throne nestled under a palm tree offering just the right amount of shade, all the concerns of the world fall away. Start with hot, crisp cod fritters ($8.99) before moving on to a whole fried fish with congri and tostones. Order another beer. On your way out, you might be tempted to pause at the fish market to pick up some Gulf shrimp, mullet roe (when it’s in season), or hog snapper to take a little of this paradise home with you.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Raw Bar

Gringo's Oyster Bar

Share Best Raw Bar
Share To

It may look and sound more like a self-deprecating sports bar than a raw bar. But go to the half-price oyster happy hour — actually, more like three hours, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — every Tuesday through Friday, when a dozen on the half shell are only $18. Varieties range from Little Skookum to Cranberry Creek to Pink Moon, or you can try them chargrilled, roasted with Andouille sausage or chili butter, or turned into ceviche. Don’t worry. From shrimp to conch to lobster, Gringo’s offers plenty of freshly chilled (or grilled) seafood. And thanks to its new patio misters, you won’t feel like you’re dining in a sidewalk sauna.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant for Takeout

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Share Best Restaurant for Takeout
Share To

If you feel takeout doesn’t fully capture a fine-dining meal, LPM will you change your mind. This French Mediterranean restaurant’s curated menu selections are delivered to you in sustainable canvas totes, hand-painted by the staff and packing the LPM’s trademark table setting: a bottle of olive oil, a tomato, a lemon, and freshly baked baguette. We recommend adding signature dishes such as burrata with tomatoes and basil ($16), grilled lamb cutlets with smoked aubergine ($39), slow-cooked duck legs with orange glaze ($37), and vanilla cheesecake ($10) — all packed in biodegradable takeout containers, along with a variety of make-at-home mocktails ($6). Make your meal more memorable with the “LPM – La Vie en Rosé” Spotify playlist, available via linktr.ee/lpmmiami.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Inexpensive Restaurant

Clive's Cafe

Share Best Inexpensive Restaurant
Share To

You’ll know Clive’s Cafe by the murals of a little girl and Bob Marley on the side of the building. This Jamaican joint isn’t fancy, but if you’re looking for soulful meal at a great price, you’ve come to the perfect place. For nearly half a century, Clive’s has been serving classic Jamaican dishes. The Little Haiti location is comparatively new (the restaurant relocated from Wynwood in 2013), but the menu — and the prices — haven’t changed much. For $7 you can get a jerk chicken platter with two sides. Go for the rice and peas and mac and cheese so rich and dense it’s cut into pieces rather than spooned onto your plate. Other favorites include fried conch ($12 with sides) and hot wings ($9). Clive’s serves breakfast, also at unbelievable prices. The “Glorious Morning” platter, which includes two eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, grits or potatoes, and toast, for example, is priced at $4. Even if you’re operating with the change from your car and couch cushions, you’ll eat well here. An egg sandwich is just $2.25, a small soup is $2.50, and Jamaican patties are $2 apiece. Open Monday through Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Vegan Restaurant

Vegan Cuban Cuisine

Share Best Vegan Restaurant
Share To

Yes, the cubano is a delicious sandwich. There’s something about the combination of meat, cheese, and pickles pressed together between two slices of Cuban bread. But, contrary to your abuela’s belief, not everyone enjoys pork products. Whether for health, ethical, or other reasons, more and more people are eating plant-based foods. If Burger King can make a meatless Whopper, why can’t Miamians enjoy meat-free croquetas and medianoches? Vegan Cuban Cuisine answers that question and more with delicious plant-based versions of cubanos made with marinated jackfruit, plant-based ham, and creamy nut cheese ($12); croquetas made with cashew cream ($2.50); even a meatless frita ($12). If you think all this lack of pork isn’t kosher (so to speak), the restaurant is run by Steven Rodriguez and Lismeilyn “Liz” Machado, who came to Miami from Cuba as preteens and met in middle school. If their abuelas approve, so will yours. Open Tuesday to Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Romantic Restaurant

Peacock Garden Bistro

Share Best Romantic Restaurant
Share To

There are some in Miami who recall a time when Coconut Grove was a tropical oasis of Bohemian abandon. They speak of lazy days on the water and hiding from the sun under a banyan tree. There were artists, late nights, and life lived seemingly without a care. Sometime later, the neighborhood became best known for being slicked with vomit of drunken University of Miami students. Most recently, the place has taken on a bourgeois vibe, with million-dollar townhouses and rising glass towers. Peacock is a step back, a step aside, a step away from time’s relentless march. Here, enveloped by the rustle of tropical greenery shifting in the wind, cool orange lighting and comforting vintage furniture, is the perfect place to let time and all of its concerns slip away and focus on the person in front of you and this single moment in time.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best New Restaurant Broward

Sparrow

Share Best New Restaurant Broward
Share To

Situated on the rooftop of Fort Lauderdale’s dazzling Dalmar hotel, Sparrow’s panoramic views of the city’s skyline, beach, and everything in between are only the beginning. Its menu — spanning tropically inspired cocktails ($13 and up), handcrafted sushi rolls ($14 and up), and large mains like lobster mac ‘n’ cheese ($24) and a five-spice lamb chop ($37) — is just as tantalizing, equating to a memorable happy hour, totally lit brunch, or elegant dinner. There’s plenty of space to work with at Sparrow, which has a main bar, lounge, and expansive patio clad with greenery, retro furniture, and natural wood elements. In a crowded restaurant space, it can be hard to find a restaurant that checks off all the boxes — ambiance, quality, a view, and more. Sparrow delivers on all fronts.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best New Restaurant Miami-Dade

Navé

Share Best New Restaurant Miami-Dade
Share To

Back another lifetime ago when 2020 was just another, only slightly off-kilter year, Michael Beltran and Justin Flit opened Navé as an elegant space for seafood and pasta where diners could be whisked away by a bottle of white wine and a glass-encased pasta production room where bucatini and oxtail-filled ravioli (among other delicacies) were rolled out daily. The universe had plans, and Donald Trump didn’t. Thus, when the pandemic hit, such whims became an ethereal, almost forgotten thing of the Before Times. Only Beltran and Flit did not forget. They rallied. They shortened the menu, focusing on pizza and pasta for takeout. They reanimated the “Proof Burger,” named for Flit’s former midtown-Miami restaurant where everything except the cheese was produced in-house. Toward the end of the year, the sophisticated space has been doing double duty as a seafood shack, plying lobster rolls ($20), fish and crab dip with salsa roja and cilantro ($10) and beer-battered fish ($16). Though nothing this year has gone as planned, Beltran and Flit, like the rest of their ilk around town, have been forced to tap deeper into wells of creativity and grit just to survive. It’s unfair. It’s wrong. In the case of the leaders “handling” everything, it’s borderline criminal. That being said, perhaps the experience will give our culinary community an arsenal of new concepts and recipes that will burst forth with greatness whenever this nightmare finally comes to an end.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Sushi

Sushi Erika

Share Best Sushi
Share To

In 2018, Erika Kushi, the daughter and right hand of beloved itamae Michio Kushi of the now-shuttered Sushi Deli in North Bay Village, opened her own sushi spot just down the road from her dad’s old haunt, after her father tragically passed away at the dawn of his long-awaited retirement. The family legacy fell to Erika, who, though apprehensive and heartbroken, was perfectly trained and prepared. She brought many of her father’s classics with her to this larger space. Included on the menu of topnotch rolls are specials such as squid leg karaage ($5.50) and the opportunity to sample a chef’s-choice sushi platter. Calm your California roll cravings for a moment and order the battera, a traditional pressed mackerel dish ($8.50), alongside a simple maki filled with the sweet gourd known as kampyo ($3.50). Bona fides secured, you’re now ready to dive into Erika’s omakase. It’s different from her father’s — and that’s more than OK. It’s a delight to watch a young chef blossom, especially when you can do it while enjoying the sweet shrimp served with its head tempura-battered, the Japanese sea urchin, and the needlefish (when it’s in season).

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Burger

USBS

Share Best Burger
Share To

What started as a weekly popup at Box Elder now can be found at the Citadel food hall. A shameless play on the United States Postal Service, United States Burger Service is the king of killer burgers in Miami. These burgers have garnered a cultlike following in a relatively short time period. Everything from the potato bun to the cheese sauce is made from scratch by husband-and-wife team Michael Mayta and Keily Vasquez. The pun-filled menu often features over-the-top specialty creations that rotate weekly, but the “Ground” (a single patty with “government cheese” and “priority” sauce for $7.50) and “2-day” (a double patty option for $10) is where it’s at. The smashed patty has just the right amount of crisp while remaining juicy. The star of the show is the house-made cheddar-fontina sauce labeled “government cheese” — it’s decadent, flavorful, and nothing like what government-assisted funding would provide. Add some “Insurance, ” AKA thick-cut fries ($3.50) to complete the experience.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Hot Dog

Dogma

Share Best Hot Dog
Share To

Miami is filled with places to eat and go broke, but if you want a delicious meal for less than ten bucks, get yourself to Dogma. This MiMo District hot dog shack will dress and decorate your dog any way you like. Franks are offered in beef, turkey and vegan versions, so there’s one for every taste. Try a “Texas Tommy,” topped with bacon and American cheese; the “Coney Island,” with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut; or the king of dogs, the “Chicago,” topped with mustard, relish, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, sport peppers, a pickle, and celery salt ($4.75 each). Add fries ($3.50), and a soda and you’ve got a delicious lunch for just about a ten-spot. Throw in free parking and you’ve got one fine deal. Open daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Pizza

Pizza Tropical

Share Best Pizza
Share To

The pizza universe has ballooned to a beast of epic proportions. From technically perfect Neapolitan pies to ultra-crisp ones in the style of Brooklyn to the thick, chewy grandma (also known as Detroit) pies — it seems we’ve forgotten the humble pie that, while it might not rest upon the upper echelons of culinary achievement, is quite capable of providing speedy, utilitarian delight the likes of which are unmatched, and never for five bucks a slice. Such joy awaits in a blood-red and taxicab-yellow bungalow on Gramps’ patio, where at lunchtime during the week a five-spot buys you not one but two slices, plus a Coke. The crust has just the right crunch. The cheese is the stretchy lava of your dreams. The sauce is fragrant and barely sweet. Sure, the joint’s cheeky motto is “Hot Pizza, Cuban Coffee, Bogus Claims,” but what you really get is a flashback to the days when life, and pizza, were simpler.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Barbecue

Society BBQ

Share Best Barbecue
Share To

Richard Hales has long been known as a student of the cuisines of east Asia. This year he pulled a u-turn like some crazed Bird Road driver and opened a Texas-style barbecue spot plying juicy AF brisket ($10, and ask for the deckle), perfect pulled pork ($8), and delightful sides like squash and cheese ($8). The best part, however, might be the fact that for a mere three dollars you can add a single rib, perfectly smoked with a bright pink smoke ring that penetrates deep into the meat onto any order. It’s the impulse buy of every meat lover’s fantasy, and now it’s real.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Sandwich

Airport Cafe & Liquors

Share Best Sandwich
Share To

Along a wide road clogged with tractor-trailers sits one of the city’s perfect lunch spots. Chef Reuben Ruiz conjures insane creations — like an avocado, shrimp, and pesto crunch wrap; a cheddar buffalo fried-chicken sandwich with garlic Parmesan bacon; and a chorizo Philly cheesesteak. Be sure to arrive early enough to grab the daily lunch special before they run out. Oh, and the place is also a liquor store. Top that.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Deli

Mo's Bagels and Deli

Share Best Deli
Share To

Mo’s, a longtime Miami staple, delivers exactly what you expect when you’re craving a deli meal. It’s inherently reliable, with cushiony booths, piping hot coffee, and an extensive menu serving up all the classics, from bagels to knishes. Mo’s isn’t trying to show off, either: The humble decor makes it feel like home, a place where you can feel comfortable digging into all of the best comfort foods at once. The food speaks for itself, with stacked pastrami sandwiches and thick New York-style bagels, along with staples like matzo ball soup and a selection of smoked fish. Mo’s has limited outdoor seating for the moment, plus it’s offering delivery and takeout so you can bring the deli feeling and flavor home. It’s safe to say Mo’s has got you covered for any and every deli need.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Asian Grocery Store

Oriental Food Market

Share Best Asian Grocery Store
Share To

Finding a good specialty Asian supermarket isn’t all that easy in Broward. You have to drive miles to find one at all, hoping it won’t be out of your much-needed bean sprouts or Thai basil. Oriental Food Market in Lauderdale Lakes takes all of the guesswork out of the scenario. A wall is dedicated to fresh veggies that will complete your homemade pho, and a corner is reserved for your favorite hard-to-find Asian fruits, like durian and jackfruit. It carries the biggest variety of rice and has aisles and aisles to browse if you’re looking for something you can’t exactly find at Publix. If the store doesn’t carry it, you’ll likely find it at another shop in the same plaza, adding to the draw. Good Asian markets are hard to come by. Oriental Food Market is the best there is in Broward.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Farmers’ Market

Coconut Grove Farmers' Market

Share Best Farmers’ Market
Share To

In the heart of Coconut Grove, this farmers’ market is a one-stop shop for all grocery needs, providing a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as access to specialty food vendors. The sheer variety here makes the shopping experience both reliable and exciting, allowing customers to find what they need while discovering a few unexpected treats along the way. The vendors are committed to freshness and flavor, so products vary based on season and demand. Along with produce, you can shop for homemade artisanal crafts, ice cream, and other specialty health items, like raw food pizza. The market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a mask requirement and social-distancing guidelines during the pandemic. Buy colorful ingredients to prepare a fresh, home-cooked meal, or pick up a snack and explore the vibrant Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Vo An Vietnamese Restaurant

Share Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Share To

If there’s one thing we can all use this year, it’s a hot bowl of pho. The traditional Vietnamese rice noodle and broth dish brings comfort to your soul, something 2020 has brought the opposite of. From variations of the famous dish to crepes stuffed with meat and veggies to rice platters, Vo An has continued to provide quality Vietnamese cuisine at an affordable price, all while the world went crazy around it. Whether you’re craving a heaping helping of raw eye-round in your pho or hungry for grilled pork and a sunny-side-up egg next to a mountain of steamed white rice, Vo An hasn’t stopped delivering on its quest to bring a piece of Saigon to Broward County. The restaurant also serves a wide variety of craft drinks you won’t find anywhere else, like Thai tea and an avocado smoothie you won’t believe until you try. We all need some comfort food in 2020. Vo An is providing just that.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Chef

Karla Hoyos

Share Best Chef
Share To

When Hurricane Dorian crushed the Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, Karla Hoyos, the executive chef of the Bazaar by José Andrés at the SLS South Beach, swapped her pristine, beachside kitchen for a cavernous, neon-lit cookspace inside Atlantis Paradise Island and with a team of chef-volunteers began cooking millions of meals for Bahamians whose lives were shattered. When the novel coronavirus tore through Spain, she shipped off to Madrid, cooking for tens of thousands of first responders and people who couldn’t leave their homes. While Hoyos has long been responsible for the picture-perfect dishes that emerge from the Bazaar’s kitchen and much of the food served at the hotel, she’s also one of the top lieutenants for Nobel Peace Prize nominee Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, which pops up almost in the wake of crises worldwide to ensure hungry people are fed. Many Miami chefs claim to represent the city with their food or narrative. Hoyos doesn’t trumpet her work; she simply does it.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Spanish Restaurant

Barceloneta Miami

Share Best Spanish Restaurant
Share To

Listen, dear friends. Forget for a moment the hamachi with jalapeño and citrus, the cloying Brussels sprouts with bacon, and the pork belly with whatever. While the small-plates phenomenon has long been enjoyed and reviled by eaters of all stripes, it’s worth returning again and again to this Sunset Harbour tapas spot for a reminder of where it comes from, and a temperature check on whether it’s being done right. With skill and equal measures of restraint and creativity, the kitchen led by chef and co-founder Juliana Gonzalez re-creates the small dishes that are so essential to life in Spain. Hence, a plate of Cantabria’s peerless white anchovies with garlic, tomato gelée, and a yuzu-truffle vinaigrette ($16) alongside a wahoo crudo with black olive dust, pearl onions, and lemon zest ($16). Of course, the whole purpose of tapas bar is to enjoy life, and so the best thing you can do is simply bring those you love, mix them with a few pitchers of sangria or bottles of albariño and trust the kitchen to do the rest.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Mexican Restaurant

The Taco Stand

Share Best Mexican Restaurant
Share To

The ambiance is Mexican street food all the way, from the informal atmosphere to the ice-filled reach-in cooler stocked with cerevezas and refrescos. But it’s the corn tortillas, each one hand-pressed and griddled to order, that will draw you back again and again to this pint-size spot on NW 25th Street just west of the Museum of Graffiti. Whether they’re wrapped around salty-sweet pork al pastor with pineapple, grassy nopal, or battered fish with cabbage and chipotle (all $3 apiece) the nutty, slightly sweet flavor of warm corn always comes through and delights. The secret here, however, is breakfast. In particular it’s the carne asada and egg burrito ($8) or the veg version filled with sauteed cactus, beans, and the creamy, slightly salty cheese called panela ($8). Hangover? Check. Long day ahead? Check. You just can’t? Double check. And to think, so much joy for ten bucks! It seems unbelievable, but here it’s the real deal.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Italian Restaurant

Cafe Prima Pasta

Share Best Italian Restaurant
Share To

Since 1993, Cafe Prima Pasta has been dishing up red-sauce classics in a setting that screams traditional Italian restaurant. From the wood floors that are polished yet creak slightly to the framed photos of local celebs who’ve dined here, the restaurant is welcoming and warm. Order a cocktail and peruse the menu of favorites — like a tender veal piccata or chicken parm that arrives, cheese a-bubbling, from the oven. The dishes may not be “modern” or “innovative,” but they’re the ones you crave. After all, when you’ve had a long day, and you’re hangry, do you daydream about the quail egg with goat cheese foam or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs? Thought so. Cafe Prima Pasta also offers family meal packages, so you can treat the clan to red sauce in the comfort of your own home.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Indian Restaurant

Ghee Indian Kitchen

Share Best Indian Restaurant
Share To

Named by Food & Wine as one of the country’s best new chefs of 2020, Niven Patel and his Ghee Indian Kitchen take the pick for best Indian restaurant, a category that is a newcomer to the list this year. While his devout following has been lamenting the abrupt closure of the original Ghee in the Design District this summer, the second location in Downtown Dadeland remains open. Patel’s fresh take on traditional Indian favorites has received praise locally and nationally. Fresh produce, herbs, and more from Patel’s Homestead farm makes Ghee a literal farm-to-table concept, with noticeable Floridian flair in bright, citrus-forward dishes. You’ll want to order one of everything, but some standouts include the Ghost Pepper Cheddar Naan ($8), Yellowfin Tuna Bhel ($16), and turmeric-marinated local fish ($26) in a vibrant coconut curry broth. It takes a certain level of confidence to offer only one dessert, and this is one you won’t want to skip: the sticky date cake ($12) served with fresh ginger ice cream and jaggery toffee is the perfect sweet ending to any meal at Ghee.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Greek Restaurant

BarMeli69

Share Best Greek Restaurant
Share To

Cries of tragedy rang out across the Upper Eastside when this homey Mediterranean bistro’s owner and namesake Liza Meli closed the original location on Northeast 79th Street. They were soon met with an equal measure of cheers when she moved into the space that used to house Michelle Bernstein’s Michy’s on Biscayne Boulevard. Here, the bright menu, which includes refreshing comestibles like boquerones ($6), baked halloumi cheese ($14), and grilled patties of ground lamb studded with pistachios ($14), is both eminently affordable and shareable. Yet it’s Meli herself who makes the place so special. As the maestra of the space, she’s there to welcome you with (currently socially distanced) open arms and guide you through a night with grace, smiles, and more than a shot of ouzo or sambuca.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Cuban Restaurant

Havana Harry's

Share Best Cuban Restaurant
Share To

When it comes to Cuban cuisine, there’s nothing like abuela’s cooking, but Havana Harry’s has figured out how to replicate the magic. Going strong for over 25 years, this humble restaurant is home to classic Cuban fare with a few dishes featuring a bit of a twist. The menu is more than a dozen pages long and features something for everyone, no matter how much of a Cuban food purist they may be. Those looking for something simple and dependable can always count on the garlicky shredded chicken breast known as vaca frita de pollo ($12.95); or masitas de puerco, chunks of pork that are slow-cooked for hours, then fried and covered in onions, garlic, and mojo ($14.95). Diners who prefer the wild side should check out the fufu-stuffed churrasco, a 16-ounce grilled churrasco steak stuffed with mashed plantain ($29.95); or thick and juicy barbecued pork chops rendered tender and tangy with a guava barbecue sauce ($15.95). Each entrée is served with two sides — and it’s important to note that unlike many Cuban restaurants, white rice and black beans together counts as one side. (We suggest plantains or tostones.) The plates are hearty, but don’t skip dessert; some of Miami’s best flan can be found on Havana Harry’s three-page dessert menu.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Colombian Restaurant

Bolivar Miami Beach

Share Best Colombian Restaurant
Share To

Amid a Colombian restaurant landscape where so many local gems are tucked in suburban shopping centers and well off the beaten path, Bolivar remains a shining star. The Washington Avenue mainstay first opened its doors in 2007, boasting cuisine from the entire South American continent, curated by Cartagena-bred executive chef and partner Jairo Hurtado. Today, its menu remains equally as diverse, with its Colombian components being absolute must-haves. Among its savory high points are the Calentao Medellín breakfast ($13) with eggs, beans, rice, and a cheese-topped arepa; a massive bandeja paisa ($23) with steak, pork belly, and caramelized plantains; and a build-your-own picada menu ($16 to $52) with more than 22 appetizers to choose from. And, of course, no Colombian experience is complete without a cold Aguila cerveza ($8) or shot of aguardiente ($8). Bolivar’s staff greets you with genuine warmth and, if you’re looking for a fiesta, the place can get quite bumpin’. Thirteen years into its Miami journey, we’re glad Bolivar is still here.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Balloo

Share Best Caribbean Restaurant
Share To

If you’re craving the fiery spices of the West Indies, Balloo is your one-way ticket to the Caribbean — no passport needed. For over a decade, diners have devoured executive chef Timon Balloo’s tapas at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Midtown. But the greatest expression of Chef Balloo’s abilities is undoubtedly within his simple, unassuming jerk chicken and coconut and pigeon peas rice. A love letter to his West Indian and Chinese heritage, the eponymous concept opened in 2019 touting a unique menu of Caribbean and Asian comfort food. While the bite-sized dining room in downtown’s Ingraham Building is closed for service during the pandemic, to-go items and meal kits are available for delivery. Meal kits include easily reheated creations, including roasted jerk chicken, Indian curry chickpea potato stew, and cabbage and pepper slaw with coconut lime dressing, plus seasonal puddings and panna cotta for dessert. Vegetarian options include Indian masala cauliflower, slow-cooked yellow split peas, coconut-creamed spinach, and steamed rice. Prices for the meal kits range from $44 to $88 and vary based on size. The restaurant also sells Caribbean staples like “Wing Wah” Trini pepper sauce and Caribbean sorrel (hibiscus) punch. Orders can be placed via Balloo’s website.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2020
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Fort Lauderdale

Rivertail

Share Best Restaurant Fort Lauderdale
Share To

Miamians know José Mendín as one of the founders of the Pubbelly family of restaurants. The chef has won numerous honors, including “Best Chef Southeast” semifinalist status in the James Beard Awards five times over. Mendín has opened restaurants in Paris, Puerto Rico, and now, with Rivertail, he tackles Fort Lauderdale. The seafood-centric restaurant adheres to a simple philosophy: Offer the freshest fish and seasonal produce in a convivial, waterfront setting. A hamachi crudo ($16) bursts with Florida grapefruit and yuzu, while a Maine lobster roll ($25) is lightened with a hint of lemon zest. Fresh yellowtail, snapper, and other denizens of the sea are offered simply grilled with your choice of sauce. And, as if he almost can’t help himself, Mendín offers a pork belly Cuban sandwich ($18), an apparent nod to his start at Pubbelly. Open Tuesday through Sunday.

Browse By Section