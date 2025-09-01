Best Bar Miami
Miami is a tropical paradise, a perfect backdrop for sipping rum drinks garnished with tiny paper umbrellas and fuzzy flamingos fashioned from chenille. There’s only one maddening problem: Miami is sorely underpopulated with places to get a great tiki cocktail. It’s a sad state of affairs when places like Chicago, New York, and even Goose Bay in Canada have more tiki bars than Miami. Thankfully, barman Daniele Dalla Pola, Graziano Sbroggio, and the Graspa Group opened Esotico. Decorated with palm trees, bamboo, and pink neon, Esotico is the bar Miami needs. Here you’ll find all manner of cocktails — like the “Nu Mai Tai,” a take on the classic Trader Vic’s drink ($23 with a tiki mug you can take home) and the “Sexy Colada” ($12), a classic colada spiced up with a hint of ginger. If nothing else, these pandemic times entitle you to order the “Volcano Bowl” ($40), made with several rums and juices that serves up to three people, and drink it all yourself with absolutely no judgment (provided you don’t drive afterward). Be sure to check out Esotico’s line of limited-edition tiki mugs — including an awesome zombie Elvis. Open daily.