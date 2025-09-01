Who knew that one of the most popular things to watch this year would be an underwater camera streaming live from an urban coral reef near PortMiami? Launched in February by Coral Morphologic, a duo made up of marine biologist Colin Foord and musician Jared McKay, Coral City Camera provides a 24/7 window into the manmade reef, where an entire aquatic neighborhood has formed. Stuck-at-home people watching on YouTube fell in love with quirky recurring characters like Oval the tail-less doctorfish and Ramón, a yellowtail parrotfish, both of which became so beloved that they got their own lines of merch. Dedicated fans, of which there are many from around the world, keep up a running conversation on YouTube, and the camera’s Instagram account has over 12,000 followers. The site has also become an educational tool and a case study for scientists observing how the corals are thriving in an urban setting. The project manages to combine art, science, and environmental awareness in a way that few are able to. But because every silver lining must have its cloud, the camera is now in jeopardy owing to a proposed expansion at the port. Its loss would not only be felt deeply by its fans but would threaten the future of the reef itself, no to mention the creatures that have come to call it home.