Best Visual Artist
VantaBlack (Chire Regans)
Artist and activist VantaBlack (Chire Regans) memorializes the loss of Black lives through portraits drawn with white pencil on black paper. In 2016, she launched her practice alongside the Black Lives Matter movement after witnessing a string of gun violence among Black youth in Miami-Dade County. Since then, she’s created hundreds of portraits of Black victims nationwide through her “Memorial Portrait Project” series, which now includes portraits of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Most recently, Regans has shared the stories of victims on a larger scale with her “Say Their Names” mural project, a public art piece that honors those lost to gun violence, police brutality, hate crimes, and domestic violence. The mural is located on the western wall of the historic Bakehouse Art Complex and serves as a community space for reflection and conversation. The text-based mural includes over 250 names of victims and “Say Their Names” in Haitian Creole, Spanish and English, all painted by Regans and a team of volunteers. In October, Oolite Arts presented Regans with its 2020 Social Justice Award, which honors artists “who have made a commitment to working for equality in their daily lives and artistic practice.”