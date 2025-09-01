Best Street Artist
Atomik
The work of Adam Vargas, aka Atomik, is not only all over Miami, but all over the world: The artist’s signature grinning orange character adorns walls from Chile to Germany to Thailand. According to his online bio, the idea for the smiling citrus stemmed from the destruction of the Orange Bowl in 2008. As familiar as Atomik’s art is to Miamians, the design has changed some over the years: The original styling looked a lot like the King Orange logo…so much so that the artist was eventually asked to cease and desist. The current iteration — a smile that takes up nearly half the piece, Pac-Man-style irises, and bold orange and green colors — includes a chipped tooth, a nice Tarantino-like touch. (The artist himself sports an imperfect set of choppers.) The pandemic hasn’t slowed the Miami native down — “It’s easier for me to paint because there aren’t as many people on the street,” he says — nor have a growing family or a move to Cutler Bay. Says the graphic artist, who’s been painting for 24 years: “I’m not going to stop, no matter where I’m at.”