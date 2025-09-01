Best Private Collection
Miami has an enviable number of art museums, but did you know that it also has a wealth of private art collections open to the public? At the top of the list is the Rubell Museum, whose collection would make world-class art institutions green with envy. Work by the likes of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol, Barbara Kruger, and Charles Ray can all be found here — assuming it’s not out on loan for an exhibition somewhere. Recently, the collection left its longtime home in Wynwood for a new, 100,000-square-foot campus in Allapattah. Built out to museum standards, it offers 53,000 square feet of gallery space for the display of the Rubells’ permanent collection as well as curated special exhibitions. The Rubell Museum is currently open Wednesday through Sunday while adhering to CDC guidelines, with facemasks required and visitor capacity limited; admission is $10 to $15.