Best Power Couple
Don and Mera Rubell
“Power couple” might be an understatement. Don and Mera Rubell are widely known in the arts for their formidable modern and contemporary collection, which includes works by such big names as Keith Haring, Ai Wei Wei, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama and many, many more. The couple has been collecting art since the early days of their relationship, often focusing on rising artists by traveling to galleries worldwide and searching for new acquisitions to add to their ever-growing legacy. Having cultivated such a large collection over the span of fifty years, in 2019 the Rubells moved from their Wynwood viewing space into the new, 53,000-square-foot Rubell Museum, located in Allapattah. (See “Best Private Collection” elsewhere in this section.)