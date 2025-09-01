Best Pool Hall
K&K is the perfect breeding ground for the aspiring pool shark: the 15 well-kept, comfortably spaced Diamond Professional tables mean that you never wait too long for your session and you don’t have to solve a complex physics problem merely to take a shot. (Oh, the joy of never again having to deal with the slightly slanted, beer-damaged felt at your local watering hole!) As an officially sanctioned American Poolplayers Association venue, K&K hosts billiards tournaments, but it’s as hospitable to beginners as it is to the well-practiced looking to elevate their game. K&K doesn’t serve hard liquor — a concession to our government bureaucracy that allows patrons 18 years old and up to play pool here — but there’s a wide selection of craft beers and wine on offer for those who require some liquid courage. The food menu consists of bar-and-grill classics, including tacos, bourbon sliders, and stacked salads, which means you might never want to leave. The tables rent for $12 per hour for the nine-footers and $10 per hour for the seven-footers. Open daily.