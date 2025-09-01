Best Politician
Alexander "Alex" Penelas
People are suckers for a good dose of nostalgia and memories of simpler times. The ’90s and early ’00s were much, much simpler times. In 2019, when politician Alexander “Alex” Penelas announced he was running for mayor of Miami-Dade County in 2020, ears everywhere perked up with excitement. Was it not just yesterday that it was 1996, and a young, very charismatic Penelas was elected as county mayor? His second and final term as mayor, from 2000 to 2004, felt like mere weeks ago. Alas, it’s been 15 years since the Hialeah native was in the spotlight, and we didn’t realize just how much we’d missed him. Even though Penelas had served two terms as county mayor, he was eligible to run again because in 2007 the county changed to a “strong mayor” form of government, so he was essentially running for a new gig. Unfortunately, in true 2020 fashion, all good things must come to an end. Although the community will always love Penelas and cherish the eight wonderful years we had together, residents of Miami-Dade County weren’t ready to jump back into the old relationship. After the August 18, 2020, primary election, Penelas conceded. Here’s hoping this short-lived comeback isn’t the last time we hear from the once-golden boy of Miami politics.