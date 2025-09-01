Best Place to Meet Single Women
The sands of South Beach
Bars are closed, pool parties canceled. Clubs may not fully reopen until 2021. Thanks to COVID-19, if you’re not a dating-apps kind of dude and want to meet single women, you’re going to have to make like your forefathers and head for the beach. The sands of South Beach have been both disappointingly (to Dr. Fauci) and pleasantly (to single guys on the prowl) packed. Anyone daring to brave the crowds is probably enough of a risk-taker to meet someone new in this dangerous time. But be cautious out there, Romeo: While having three dimensions might make you stand out in this brave new world of Zoom, if you don’t want to scare women off, you should definitely abide by the six-feet rule. In bygone eras, getting too close to a sunbathing stranger could get you labeled as a mere creep; now you’ll be considered a bona fide menace.