Best Film Director
Keisha Rae Witherspoon
Anyone who has witnessed Keisha Rae Witherspoon’s stunning 13-minute directorial debut, T, knows exactly why she is our choice this year for “Best Film Director.” Her playful, experimental short — a futuristic faux documentary that follows three grieving participants in the annual T Ball, a fictional Liberty City event where people who lost a loved one assemble to model R.I.P. T-shirts and costumes to honor their dead — has toured a number of festivals and even won the Golden Bear for Best Short Film at Berlinale this year. It’s the kind of debut that highlights the filmmaker’s visionary eye and her ability to offer the audience an intimate portrait in a short period of time. That’s not all. Witherspoon was the inaugural recipient of the Lynn Shelton “Of a Certain Age” grant this year, the final iteration of her film 1968 < 2018 > 2068 is set for its virtual premiere this winter, and she’s already working on an untitled feature she describes as “a post-alien-abduction black sci-fi drama set in Opa-locka.” We can’t wait to see what’s next.