Best Charity
Feeding South Florida continues to step up big time. Last year alone, the organization — covering Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, it’s the largest food bank in South Florida — distributed 51.5 million meals to more than 700,000 individuals, including 240,000 children and 110,000 older adults. And this was all before COVID-19 and its ugly self settled in. Since that time, the nonprofit has seen a 600 percent increase in demand, with approximately one in five individuals experiencing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic. Amid this influx, Feeding South Florida continues to deliver, distributing tens of millions of meals since mid-March. Where everyday scenarios and,now, a pandemic have left people hungry, Feeding South Florida is the true fuel that keeps them going.