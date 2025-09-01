Best Art Gallery
Gallerist David Castillo has been in the art biz longer than most TikTok users have been alive. The prominent collector has a natural eye for talent and can see potential brewing in an artist. The Cuban-American Castillo is no stranger to the immigrant tale, which might explain his penchant for showcasing artists who tell stories of identity through their work. A recent exhibition highlighted the work of artist Vaughn Spann, who through his “Marked Man” series tells what it’s like to be a Black man in America. The paintings’ “X” motif represents a figure standing with his hands raised and feet wide apart — a stance ordered by police when they want to search someone. Spann’s work was on view at the gallery during Miami Art Week 2019 and was also displayed at Castillo’s booth at Art Basel Miami Beach. Castillo moved his gallery from its former home in Miami Beach to the Design District in early 2020. Could the move inward indicate a forthcoming change in the art world? Possibly — but regardless of where the David Castillo Gallery is located, the art it houses will remain top-tier.