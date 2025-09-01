Best Waxing Salon
Miami’s year-round warm temperatures are a blessing, but they also require detailed grooming. Miamians want bare legs for shorts and miniskirts, stubble-free armpits for tank tops, and, of course, baby-smooth bikini areas for those high-cut, booty-baring swimsuits. There are many hair removal options out there, but for many, waxing is still the best way to go. It’s way more affordable than laser treatments, and hair grows back more slowly and softly than it does after shaving. South Beach Body Waxing Co. has groomed locals’ and tourists’ body hair for 21 years. Prices are below average, and the licensed staff uses a combination of hard and soft beeswax that is gentle on the skin, reducing inflammation and discomfort. Eyebrow shaping at the Washington Avenue spot will set you back only $20, nose grooming costs $10 to $13, and a full bikini wax runs $44. Combo specials are also available, such as the ladies’ Brazilian bikini, buttocks strip, and underarms combo for $50 and the men’s back, shoulders, chest, and stomach combo for $92. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6: 30 p.m. Saturday.