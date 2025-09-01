Best Tanning Salon
Skeptics will call you crazy. “Why go to a tanning salon when the sun is free?” “Tanning? Who goes tanning anymore?” “Don’t you know tanning is bad for you?” Seriously, who asked them for their opinion anyway? Yes, you could just throw on some oil and lie in your backyard (New Times‘ lawyers would like us to remind you to use proper sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays), but that can take time you don’t have, and besides, the weather can be unpredictable. Instead, head to Tan-Go, located in the quaint suburb of Miami Springs, right off the Circle and next door to the Cozy Corner. The facilities aren’t fancy, but they’re clean and well-equipped. Sessions start at $13 for beds and $14 for stand-up tanning; however, monthly ($55) and weekly ($25) packages are also available. And if UV light isn’t your thing, spray and airbrush treatments start at $35 and $45, respectively. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.