Best Spa
Miami is a stunningly gorgeous city, but the summer heat and rush-hour traffic are enough to stress out any local. A few hours at the 25,000-square-foot Âme Spa in Aventura can melt away the tension of even the most stressful workweeks. The massive spa offers more than 50 unique treatments, including flotation therapy ($85), collagen-infusion therapy ($149), and a range of facials ($149 to $229). Some massages, such as the Thai muscle recovery ($259), are sometimes performed on high-tech spa tables such as the Libra and incorporate chromatherapy and hydrotherapy. Before indulging in those options, guests can unwind in a muscle therapy steam room, breathe deeply in a Himalayan salt suite, and let go of all of their troubles in the Swiss shower, with varying water temperatures and pressures. If you want to prolong your pampering, check out Âme’s Center for Integrative Medicine & Holistic Rejuvenation, which offers health services based on a mix of Eastern techniques and European traditions such as acupuncture ($80), auriculotherapy ($75), and a Paleo 14-day cleanse program ($195). Hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Readers’ choice: The Spa at Auberge Beach