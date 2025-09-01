Best Massage
Most massages leave your skin polished, pummeled, and hydrated, but the majority of them don’t address the deeper issues that build bodily tension daily. To get at those root causes, the Spa at the Confidante has created the customized Crystal Massage Journey: a multisensory experience harnessing the power of crystal energy to instill spiritual and emotional relief. The treatment begins with the selection of a healing crystal — a clear gem to bring clarity for big decisions; rose quartz for self-care, trust, and clear communication in romantic relationships; or amethyst to activate intuition, creativity, and sobriety. A rejuvenating massage follows. Then a gentle body rolling is performed using the Crystal Sphere — a small mystic massage tool that invigorates the body physically and energetically. The experience also includes a hydrating crystal elixir ceremony using Bulgarian rosewater for detoxification, healthy digestion, and increased energy. The ritual costs $145 for 50 minutes for one person or $285 for couples — a bargain if you consider its long-term benefits. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Readers’ choice: The Standard Spa, Miami Beach