Best Manicure
Candy Coated Beauty
It’s the day before your weeklong summer vacation and your nails are looking rough. You need a manicure that can hold up to sunscreen, sand, and the tab of your beer can. At Candy Coated Beauty, the skilled nail technicians offer gel manicures durable enough to last up to three weeks. The salon uses a Russian manicure technique, meaning your nails and cuticles are trimmed and sanded down while dry instead of soaked. Gel manicures and powder dips both cost $45, and guests are offered a complimentary cocktail or glass of champagne upon arrival. Nailed it. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Readers’ choice: Vanity Projects