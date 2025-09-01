Best Laundromat
It’s Saturday morning, and you know what that means: gym, tan, laundry. Head to the laundromat where the cast of Jersey Shore goes to wash their swimsuits and clubwear when they’re in town. Wash Club South Beach gained notoriety after Snooki, the Situation, and the rest of the gang were filmed there during early seasons of the MTV reality show. But if that’s not enough of an endorsement, there are plenty of other reasons to make this your go-to laundromat. Wash Club, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, offers a self-serve coin laundry as well as an extremely reasonably priced wash-and-fold service (the $15 minimum includes 15 pounds of laundry, with each additional pound costing $1). And there’s no need to lug your laundry across town: the laundromat offers pickup service. Plus, there’s free parking out back so you can load up your car and get everything washed in one trip. How’s that for a productive weekend?