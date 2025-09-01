Best Jewelry Store
If there’s one thing that’s apparent at this Kendall jewelry store, it’s the passion the owners have for all things bling. Behind the counter, you’ll find the husband, wife, and son who run the store and are ready to create those custom pieces you’ve been fantasizing about. If you’re not in the market for custom items, Liria Jewelry also sells Citizen, Seiko, and Bulova watches for around $300, and pre-owned Rolexes start in the mid-$2,000 range. If you messed up the sizing on bae’s ring, save face with the resizing service (starting at $30). From custom designs to watch repairs (starting at $10 and including battery changes), Liria Jewelry delivers nothing less than exceptional service and quality pieces. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.