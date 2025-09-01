Best Hair Salon
At IGK Salon in the Design District, French stylists Frank and Leo Izquierdo specialize in framing customers’ faces with expertly crafted haircuts and color trends. Waiting for your turn at the chair is just as exciting as seeing the final reveal because of the buzzing atmosphere thanks to artsy decor, bustling playlists, cheerful staffers, and a regular stream of locals, models, and celebrity DJs. In this 3,500-square-foot space, guests can choose from more than 20 stylists to tend to their locks and refresh their look. Haircuts start at $75 for men and $100 for women. Ask for colorist Jennifer Quita for seamless highlights and balayage, starting at $275. A glossy, beach-wavy blow-dry costs $75, and a single process to cover grays runs about $110. IGK also offers red carpet-ready at-home maintenance with products such as the 30,000 Feet Volume shampoo and conditioner ($25 each), Mixed Feelings leave-in blond toning drops ($29), and a Cry Baby anti-frizz smoothing serum ($25). Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Readers’ choice: Assembly Hair