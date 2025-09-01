Best Free Wi-Fi
Coffee shops are fine, but when you really need to focus, there’s just no beating the library. The Kendall branch, just off the Don Shula Expressway and Kendall Drive, is the ideal place to get lost in a state of deep concentration. The library has plenty of chairs and tables, plus an even distribution of power outlets for your laptop and cell-phone chargers. The vibe is quiet but not totally silent, so you won’t be shamed for talking to a buddy if you’re studying or working with others. Parking is free and plentiful, and best of all, the library is open until 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Recent renovations have made the Kendall branch even more inviting, with cozy booths and cubicles where you can truly concentrate on the task at hand. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday.