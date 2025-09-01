Best Florist
“There’s this nice little flower shop on Main Street” sounds like something said by the citizens of Smalltown, USA, but it also applies to a South Florida suburb. Garden in a Pot — perched on Main Street in Miami Lakes — crafts custom floral arrangements for life’s special occasions, including weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries. A standalone arrangement in a vase can cost $125, but customers often request more elaborate orders for special events. When you stop by, ask for Grace, the owner, who’ll craft a breathtaking arrangement that incorporates all of your favorite flowers, from orchids to hydrangeas to roses, in every color of the rainbow. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
