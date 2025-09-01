Best Facial
In the hands of a skilled aesthetician, a good facial can go beyond cleansing and perking up tired skin — it can also work wonders to lift your sagging spirit. The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition offers a luxurious, oasis-like environment with nourishing facial options including express facials such as the Damage Control, with an oxygen blast to repair sun-damaged skin ($125); the C+Collagen treatment, to restore elasticity and even skin tone ($145); and the Royal Facial, combining gold and diamonds ($285) to ensure a glowing complexion. After your treatment, relax and nap on a custom-designed daybed surrounded by drapery and vintage Moroccan rugs in the candle-lit Relaxation Lounge to enhance your new, youthful glow. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.