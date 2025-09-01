Best Dry Cleaner
“What do you want to know about my business? I’ll sell it to you,” Unicorn Dry Cleaners owner Gina Duran jokes. She’s quick and friendly in conversation, and those traits inform the way she runs her business. Offering same-day dry-cleaning service Tuesday through Friday, Unicorn Dry Cleaning places emphasis on quality at a breakneck pace. As her husband puts it, Duran speaks “three and a half languages” — English, Spanish, French, and Greek — so she’s able to talk shop with almost anyone who needs a shirt ($3.99 to $6.99) or suit ($14.99) cleaned and pressed in time for that big job interview. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.